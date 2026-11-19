SalC urges investigation into South Africa's arms exports to Myanmar after the ICJ ruled the Myanmar military committed genocide. This impacts SA's case against Israel.

The Southern Africa Litigation Centre has issued an urgent call for criminal investigations into South Africa's arms exports to Myanmar between 2017 and 2021. This demand follows a historic ruling by the International Court of Justice on Thursday, 19 November, which determined that the Myanmar military government had committed genocide against the Rohingya population.

Legal advocates argue that this judicial decision creates immediate obligations for South African authorities to review its own foreign policy and defense trade practices. The litigation center insists that the National Prosecuting Authority must now examine whether the export licenses granted during this period violated international law regarding complicity in genocide.

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Legal Precedent For Genocide Determinations

The International Court of Justice delivered its verdict on Thursday, 19 November, marking the first time the court has officially found a state guilty of genocide. This judgment establishes a critical legal precedent regarding the interpretation of the Genocide Convention and the standards of evidence required to prove genocidal intent in state actions.

Atilla Kisla, the international justice cluster lead at the Southern Africa Litigation Centre, emphasized that the court clarified key legal thresholds. The ruling confirmed that genocide can be committed during military operations against armed groups, and that stating a military objective does not automatically negate genocidal intent.

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Implications For South Africa Israel Case

This Myanmar ruling holds significant implications for South Africa's ongoing genocide case against Israel, which is currently before the same court in The Hague. The Southern Africa Litigation Centre stated that the judgment clarifies the law and evidence standards that apply to states' obligations under the Genocide Convention.

Kisla noted that the court observed that when the totality of evidence can only be explained by genocidal intent, that standard is met. South Africa's case team must now consider how these evidentiary standards apply to their claims against Israel, particularly regarding the distinction between military necessity and genocidal intent.

Investigation Targets Arms Control Committee

The Southern Africa Litigation Centre specifically called on the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation to open a criminal probe into the National Conventional Arms Control Committee. This body, comprising Cabinet ministers and senior officials, officially authorized the sale of South African arms to Myanmar during the period when genocide was being committed.

The litigation center argues that the authorization of these weapons exports may constitute complicity in the crimes identified by the International Court of Justice. Investigators are urged to examine whether the National Conventional Arms Control Committee fulfilled its due diligence obligations before approving the transfers.

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Government Response And Future Actions

The South African government officially welcomed the judgment and called on Myanmar to implement it fully. The state demanded that Myanmar take immediate steps to investigate persons suspected of genocide and prosecute those responsible for acts prohibited under the Convention.

South Africa also called on Myanmar to obey the court's order to provide restitution and compensate the Rohingya group for damages. This includes providing assurances and guarantees of non-repetition to prevent future violations of human rights and international law by the Myanmar military government.