South Africa Approves National Strategy to Accelerate Action for Children

The cabinet has approved the National Strategy to Accelerate Action for Children (NSAAC) which will guide the country's response to children's well-being. The strategy aims to create a more coordinated national response across multiple systems and sectors. The upcoming Child Protection Week will serve as a platform for sustained advocacy, accountability, and action.

The cabinet has approved the National Strategy to Accelerate Action for Children (NSAAC), a roadmap for a more coordinated national response to children's well-being. The challenge lies in implementing and funding the policy, rather than creating one.

The country should use the upcoming Child Protection Week to push for sustained advocacy, accountability, and action. Social protection measures like income support, mental health services, and effective referral systems are essential for protecting children. The NSAAC provides a clear direction, but the political will and resources needed to fully implement it are uncertain





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South Africa National Strategy To Accelerate Action For Childre Child Protection Well-Being Social Protection Measures

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