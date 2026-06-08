South Africa Announces Crackdown on Illegal Migration Amid Rising Tensions

President Cyril Ramaphosa has unveiled a series of measures targeting illegal migration, including jail terms for employers of undocumented workers, specialised deportation courts, and a biometric national registry. The announcement follows weeks of anti-foreigner marches, settler deadlines, and flight of migrants fearing violence.

South Africa 's President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a series of stringent measures to combat illegal migration, as tensions rise nationwide. The crackdown includes potential imprisonment for employers who hire undocumented workers, the establishment of specialised courts to expedite deportations, and the creation of a comprehensive biometric registry for all residents to prevent identity theft.

Over recent weeks, several African nations have begun evacuating their citizens from South Africa due to escalating fears of violence, spurred by anti-migrant groups that have set a June 30 deadline for undocumented foreigners to depart. In the Overberg region of the Western Cape, hundreds of African migrants fled their homes following reports of door-to-door intimidation and the killings of two Mozambican nationals in Mossel Bay, seeking refuge in community halls, beaches, and mountains.

Many have chosen to return home, with another 140 boarding buses for Malawi and Mozambique. In Durban, foreigners have been camping outside the home affairs department for weeks, expressing fears for their lives. Ramaphosa acknowledged that illegal migration places undue strain on public services but warned against vigilante actions, stating that only government officials may enforce immigration laws.

He cautioned that some groups were exploiting public concerns to destabilise the country ahead of November's local elections, and vowed to act against those using misinformation on social media to incite violence. He unequivocally declared that xenophobia, racism, and intolerance have no place in South Africa, noting that migration has historically contributed to the nation's diversity and vibrancy.

Official figures estimate over three million foreigners reside in South Africa, about five percent of the population, though the undocumented number is believed to be higher. The president detailed how illegal migration routes often intersect with organised crime, citing that the Border Management Authority intercepted more than 450,000 people attempting to enter illegally in the past year.

He highlighted the exploitation of undocumented migrants by employers who pay below minimum wage, and announced plans to hire 10,000 inspectors to enforce stricter penalties, including imprisonment. Corruption enabling the sale of documents will also be addressed, and the government will phase out green ID books, which have facilitated identity theft, moving towards a digital ID system for all.

Regarding community grievances about foreign nationals operating spaza shops in townships-targets during past xenophobic outbreaks-Ramaphosa said the small business development department will ensure proper registration and set employment quotas for foreign workers across sectors. With South Africa's unemployment rate near 33%, predominantly affecting youth, Ramaphosa stated he will dispatch envoys to other African nations to explain these measures, emphasising that peace and economic growth across the continent are crucial





BBCAfrica / 🏆 23. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Illegal Migration Xenophobia Cyril Ramaphosa South Africa Deportation Spaza Shops Biometric Registry Unemployment Anti-Migrant Evacuation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fitch Upgrades South Africa's Credit Rating, Citing Fiscal Progress and ReformsRating agency Fitch has upgraded South Africa's long-term foreign currency rating, a move welcomed by the government and analysts as recognition of fiscal consolidation and structural reforms. This follows similar upgrades from other agencies and suggests improved resilience amid global shocks.

Read more »

South Africa Government Plans Diplomatic, Security Response to Migration CrisisThe South African government is preparing a comprehensive political, diplomatic and security response to the escalating migration crisis, with senior officials discussing a continent-wide diplomatic offensive amid concerns over anti-immigrant mobilisation and its impact on foreign relations. President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation outlining the new approach.

Read more »

Abuse of Traffic Register Numbers Facilitates Purchase of Vehicles in South AfricaThe department of home affairs anti-corruption unit has identified the abuse of traffic register numbers by foreign migrants without the required documentation to illegally enter into transactions in South Africa. A total of 328,762 foreign nationals with unmatched records registered motor vehicles and 116,584 had obtained drivers' licences.

Read more »

South Africa's President Announces Measures to Tighten Immigration EnforcementPresident Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a package of measures to tighten immigration enforcement, secure borders and crack down on employers hiring undocumented migrants in response to growing public concern over illegal immigration.

Read more »