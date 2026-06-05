South Africa and Kenya Sign Six Agreements to Boost Economic Cooperation and Intra-African Trade

During a state visit by Kenyan President William Ruto to South Africa, the two nations signed six new agreements aimed at deepening trade, investment, and collaboration. The move builds on a long history of bilateral relations and aligns with the broader goals of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) to enhance intra-African trade and reduce reliance on external markets. Leaders from both countries emphasized the potential for significant growth in bilateral trade, currently valued at approximately R11 billion annually, by lowering barriers and expanding investment opportunities. A parallel business forum in Midrand underscored a continental shift toward regional economic integration as a driver of growth and job creation.

South Africa and Kenya have signed six new agreements to deepen economic cooperation, focusing on trade, investment, and collaboration across key sectors. The agreements were announced during Kenya n President William Ruto's state visit to South Africa, where he was hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

This visit emphasized a strong economic message, highlighting the role of both nations as influential African economies seeking to unlock greater opportunities through increased intra-African trade. The new agreements build on a long history of cooperation; since South Africa's democratic transition in 1994, the two countries have signed 28 bilateral agreements and memoranda of understanding covering transport, migration, education, sport, and economic development.

Annual trade between the two countries is estimated at around R11 billion, and leaders believe this figure can grow significantly by reducing trade barriers and expanding investment. President Ramaphosa noted Kenya's importance as a gateway to East Africa and a leading voice on peace, security, and development.

Kenya is viewed as a commercial hub for East Africa, offering South African businesses an entry point to the region, while South Africa's large and diversified economy provides Kenyan companies access to a broad consumer market. President Ruto stressed the focus on strengthening trade links within Africa, harnessing the Tripartite Alliance and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) to expand access and reduce costs.

The AFCFTA aims to create the world's largest free-trade area, encouraging African countries to trade more with each other and reduce dependence on external markets. Concurrently, business leaders from both nations gathered in Midrand for a forum to identify new investment opportunities and partnerships. This reflects a broader shift across Africa, where governments are prioritizing regional trade as a driver of economic growth, job creation, and industrial development.

Although the new agreements may not yield immediate results, they signal a shared commitment to strengthening economic ties and building a more connected African marketplace. The message for businesses is clear: South Africa and Kenya are moving beyond diplomacy to emphasize trade, investment, and long-term economic collaboration





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