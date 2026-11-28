South Africa and Ghana secure vital opening victories in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 Play-off Tournament in Rabat, keeping qualification hopes alive for Brazil 2027.

South Africa and Ghana opened their campaigns for a spot at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027™ with crucial victories in Rabat on Saturday. Banyana Banyana defeated Chinese Taipei 1-0, while Ghana overturned an early deficit to beat Ecuador 2-1. These results keep qualification hopes firmly on track for the African representatives.

Ellis Side Secures Victory in Rabat

South Africa collected all three points thanks to a second-half strike from Ronnel Donnelly. The 22-year-old forward made sure of her impact when she finished off a superb delivery from Thembi Kgatlana in the 62nd minute. Kgatlana's clever movement created the opening before she whipped in a dangerous cross for Donnelly to apply the final touch.

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Chinese Taipei threatened on occasion, forcing goalkeeper Kaylin Swart into a couple of important saves. Banyana Banyana remained in control for long spells and deservedly held on for victory. The result gives Desiree Ellis' side an ideal start as they continue their push for a place at Brazil 2027.

Black Queens Come From Behind To Win

Ghana showed character to recover from an early setback and claim a dramatic 2-1 victory over Ecuador. The Black Queens fell behind after just 34 seconds when Maylin Arreaga's deflected effort found the back of the net. Ghana responded positively and were rewarded in the 12th minute when Benedicte Simon tapped in after Liceth Suarez had parried Abi Kim's volley.

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With the match seemingly headed for a draw, Ghana found a late winner through Josephine Bonsu. The midfielder calmly converted from the penalty spot in the 90th minute after Ajegipina Zakaria was brought down inside the area. Portia Boakye marshalled the defence superbly as the West Africans secured a valuable opening victory.

Uzbekistan Defeats Papua New Guinea

In the day's other fixture, Uzbekistan defeated Papua New Guinea 3-0. Maftuna Shoyimova opened the scoring from the penalty spot after a retake in the 67th minute before Ilvina Ablyakimova and Lyudmila Karachik added late goals to seal a comfortable win.

Ellis Identifies Room For Improvement

South Africa coach Desiree Ellis admitted her side can improve despite taking maximum points. She stated, "We made it difficult for ourselves. We had chances and could have finished the game earlier. The most important thing is that we got the three points, but we know we can be better." This honest assessment highlights the high standards set by the coaching staff as the tournament progresses.