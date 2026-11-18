South Africa and England played to a 6-6 draw at the Standard Bank Polo Test Match. Matt Perry won MVP as the teams remain unbeaten in recent Val de Vie clashes.

The Standard Bank Polo Test Match returned on Saturday, 14 November, set against the stunning backdrop of the Paarl-Franschhoek mountains. The annual event at Val de Vie Estate brought together elite players and spectators dressed in the Cape Riviera theme for a day of coastal elegance and high-stakes sport. South Africa entered the arena hoping to replicate their 8-6 victory over England from 2025, while the visiting team aimed to settle the score.

The Core Details of the Polo Draw

South Africa and England played to a 6-6 draw in their second consecutive meeting at the prestigious Val de Vie Estate. The match began with a ceremonial march-on before both teams took to the field to contest the prestigious title. Jannie Steenkamp once again led the South African squad, while England captain Matt Perry returned to guide the visitors. Neither side could establish a decisive advantage during the intense competition.

Also read South Africa and England Draw Polo Test Match at Val de Vie

The final score of 6-6 meant that South Africa remained unbeaten against England across their two most recent encounters at the estate. While England could not secure the victory they had been chasing, the result maintained the strong competitive balance between the two nations. The closely fought encounter provided another memorable chapter in the growing rivalry between the teams in Western Cape polo history.

Matt Perry Wins MVP Award

England captain Matt Perry was named the Most Valuable Player for his outstanding performance during the match. Despite the draw, his skill and leadership on the field earned him the top individual honor for the day. Matt Perry had previously captained England in the 2025 match where they suffered an 8-6 loss to South Africa.

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Jannie Steenkamp continued his role as the leader for the South African team, maintaining the squad's strong form. The South African side had entered the day with high hopes of repeating their 8-6 victory from the previous year. However, the defensive efforts of the English team and Matt Perry's individual brilliance ensured the points were shared.

Geely South Africa Partnership

Official vehicle partner Geely South Africa hosted several familiar faces from the world of rugby during the event. Former Springbok scrumhalf Francois Hougaard joined fellow rugby stars Evan Roos, Scarra Ntubeni, and Seabelo Senatla among the distinguished guests. These high-profile athletes attended the event, which combined international polo with the relaxed atmosphere of the Cape Winelands region.

Geely South Africa showcased several of its latest vehicles, including the Riddara and E5 models, as part of its partnership with the annual sporting occasion. Greg Maruszewski, Chief Operating Officer at Geely South Africa, welcomed the opportunity to introduce the brand to a wider audience. Maruszewski stated that they were delighted to support the International Polo Test as Vehicle Partner and be part of an occasion that brings international sport to the Cape Winelands.

Entertainment and Lifestyle Highlights

South African band Sunset Sweatshop performed on the estate's lawns once the sporting action had wrapped up. The group brought their distinctive combination of goema-rock, reggae, funk, and folk to the afternoon's celebrations. The live performance rounded off an event that offered more than just a sporting contest, bringing together music, fashion, and international competition.

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Fashion entrepreneurs, models, and other guests also attended the event, enjoying the hospitality overlooking the estate's Pavilion Polo Field. The Cape Riviera theme added a touch of coastal elegance to the festivities, with guests enjoying an afternoon of leisure amidst the scenic beauty. While neither nation walked away with the victory this time, the event successfully highlighted the cultural and sporting appeal of the Western Cape.