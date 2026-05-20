South Africa and AU Backing Fight Against Ebola Outbreak in DRC and Uganda

The Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda have reported more than 500 suspected cases and 130 deaths from the Bundibugyo strain of the disease, which is not vaccine- or treatment-ready. South Africa has pledged a contribution to the Africa CDC to address the outbreak. The AU has also called for increased support to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response across Africa.

A Congolese health worker checks the temperature of a traveller at the Grande Barrier border crossing between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, in Goma, following confirmation of an Ebola outbreak involving the Bundibugyo strain.

South Africa has pledged $2.5m (R41.2m) to support efforts by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) to combat the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda. The epidemic has triggered alarm because experts believe it spread for weeks before being detected. By Tuesday, more than 500 suspected cases and more than 130 deaths had been recorded.

'At a time when the continent faces increasing public health threats with significant risks of cross-border transmission, South Africa’s contribution sends a strong and reassuring message that Africa stands united in protecting the lives and well-being of its people,’ the Africa CDC said in a statement. The Ebola outbreak was declared a public health emergency of international concern by the World Health Organization on Saturday.

Its director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told the World Health Assembly in Geneva on Tuesday that there are no vaccines or treatments for the Bundibugyo strain responsible for the current epidemic, unlike the Zaire strain that caused the 2014 outbreak. Earlier this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is the AU’s Champion on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response, called on member states to step up their support.

He called on AU member states and international partners to strengthen Africa’s pandemic prevention, preparedness and response with financing, technical assistance, and direct support to affected communities.

'Solidarity must translate into concrete action,' he said on Monday. (WHO) declared the Ebola outbreak a public health emergency of international concern on Saturday, and its director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned of the potential of cross border transmission in his speech on Tuesday. The AU-backed public health agency urged other African countries, philanthropists, development partners, and the private sector to follow South Africa’s lead and contribute to the Africa Epidemics Fund





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COVID-19 Updates Global Health Ebola Outbreak Bundibugyo Strain South Africa Africa CDC Africa Epidemics Fund Cross-Border Transmission President Cyril Ramaphosa Global Health Public Health

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