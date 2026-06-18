South Africa Allocates R12.3 Billion for Municipal Water and Sanitation Infrastructure Overhaul

The South African government has allocated R12.3 billion in infrastructure grants to municipalities to address the nation's water and sanitation crisis. Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina detailed a comprehensive National Water Action Plan involving large-scale projects in the Eastern Cape, Free State, Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal, and Gauteng, alongside a new Rural Water Access Programme. The strategy includes shifting implementation to water boards, enhancing inter-governmental cooperation, and strengthening anti-corruption measures to stabilize the sector and improve service delivery.

The government has allocated R12.3 billion in infrastructure grants to municipalities as part of a renewed effort to tackle South Africa 's water and sanitation crisis.

This significant financial injection, confirmed by the Department of Water and Sanitation for the current fiscal year, is a central pillar of a broader strategy to overhaul service delivery. The strategy encompasses the rehabilitation of deteriorating water and wastewater treatment systems, the expansion of reliable water access to underserved populations, and the development of new water sources.

Delivering her budget vote speech in the National Council of Provinces, Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina emphasized that the state is escalating interventions to stabilize the sector. She stated, "The message we bring to this House is clear: Government is intervening decisively, projects are being accelerated, and partnerships are being strengthened to ensure that communities receive reliable water and sanitation services.

" The minister openly acknowledged the persistent and severe challenges plaguing the sector, which include frequent water supply interruptions, recurring sewage spillages into streets and waterways, the rapidly deteriorating state of wastewater treatment infrastructure, and alarmingly high levels of non-revenue water-water lost through leaks, theft, or poor metering-across numerous municipalities. The overarching plan guiding these interventions is the National Water Action Plan, which was formulated in response to President Cyril Ramaphosa's establishment of the National Water Crisis Committee.

This committee was tasked with addressing the acute deterioration in water service delivery witnessed across the country. Minister Majodina detailed the department's core priorities, which include fast-tracking the completion of long-delayed infrastructure projects, rehabilitating failing water treatment and wastewater works, expanding bulk water supply to historically underserved communities, exploring and developing groundwater resources, and making strategic investments in water reuse and desalination technologies to diversify the nation's water mix. Several major projects were highlighted as concrete examples of this push.

In the Eastern Cape, a R2.6 billion bulk water supply programme is underway to serve Mthatha, Libode, Ngqeleni, and Mqanduli. The Free State is seeing a R4 billion intervention in the Maluti-a-Phofung Local Municipality. In Limpopo, the R1.3 billion Giyani water project has already achieved a milestone by connecting 24 villages to the network. KwaZulu-Natal is benefiting from the R4.9 billion Mandlakazi Regional Bulk Water Supply Scheme, designed to bolster long-term water security in the region.

In Gauteng, the Hammanskraal water intervention is approaching completion, with a new 50 megalitre-per-day water package plant expected to provide clean water to approximately 47,000 households. Beyond these large-scale interventions, the department announced a new nationwide Rural Water Access Programme specifically targeting unserved communities. More than 2,600 settlements have been identified for the first phase, with over R200 million allocated for implementation across KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, and the Eastern Cape.

The project timeline is compressed, with work scheduled to begin in July and conclude by September, reflecting the urgency of the mission. Recognizing that many municipalities lack the technical and managerial capacity to execute these complex projects, the government is shifting implementation support to the country's water boards. This approach aims to leverage the boards' technical expertise and experience.

Concurrently, the Department of Water and Sanitation is working closely with the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) and the National Treasury. This tripartite collaboration is designed to improve municipal governance, strengthen financial management, and ensure the long-term sustainability of water assets.

To combat the pervasive issue of corruption that has historically drained resources from the sector, Minister Majodina highlighted that anti-corruption measures are being intensified through the Water Sector Anti-Corruption Forum, a joint initiative involving the department and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU). In her concluding remarks, the minister called for unified action, urging cooperation across all spheres of government, community groups, and the private sector.

She stressed that securing South Africa's water future is a collective responsibility that demands a coordinated, national effort





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Water Infrastructure Sanitation Municipal Grants Service Delivery National Water Action Plan Water Crisis Infrastructure Investment South Africa

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