Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder lead South Africa's elite all-round pool, bringing depth reminiscent of the Kallis era to the World Test Championship.

South Africa's cricket team is currently basking in an embarrassment of all-round riches that stirs unmistakable memories of the golden era when Jacques Kallis, Shaun Pollock, and Lance Klusener routinely influenced matches with both bat and ball during their pomp. Led by world's best allrounder Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder, the national side has revived a classic Proteas winning formula that has made them the hardest team in world cricket to beat in the past. At SuperSport Park in Centurion this week, the World Test Championship holders find themselves in a position of rare luxury where four Proteas sit inside the top 10 of the ICC Test allrounder rankings.

Jansen and Mulder Lead Elite Rankings

Marco Jansen, currently ranked number one, has evolved from a lanky left-arm strike bowler into the premier multi-skilled cricketer in the five-day format. At 26, he gives South Africa tactical freedom to balance their attack without sacrificing batting depth, whether extracting steep bounce or swing with the new ball, snapping up sharp catches in the slip cordon, or counterattacking from the lower middle-order with the bat. His evolution into a complete player has provided the spine of the current squad, allowing captain Temba Bavuma to deploy resources with unprecedented flexibility across every surface in world cricket.

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Alongside him, Wiaan Mulder has finally turned years of promise into commanding Test authority on home soil. Responding to some pointed encouragement from skipper Bavuma following a quiet outing at the Wanderers, Mulder produced a masterclass in Centurion this week. He hammered a fluent century before ripping through Bangladesh's batting lineup with career best figures of 7/31 to seal an innings and 219-run victory inside three days. This performance highlighted his unique status, as he is currently the only player with a Test triple century and a seven-wicket haul in an innings. The record includes 7/31 against Bangladesh in Centurion in November 2026 alongside his 367 not out against Zimbabwe in 2025, a feat not even accomplished by the great Gary Sobers.

Bench Depth Includes Bosch and Muthusamy

What separates this current crop from recent South African sides is not just the brilliance of the starting XI, but the calibre of those unable to force their way into it. Proven international match winners in Corbin Bosch and Senuran Muthusamy are kicking their heels on the sidelines, underscoring a depth that coach Shukri Conrad and captain Temba Bavuma can deploy. Bosch has done virtually nothing wrong since bursting onto the Test scene against Pakistan two years ago. Possessing genuine pace, awkward bounce, and crisp middle-order strokeplay, the 32-year-old would walk into most Test teams around the world, yet the sheer form of Jansen and Mulder has restricted him to a watching brief during the home summer.

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Further down the pecking order sits Senuran Muthusamy, whose predicament highlights just how fiercely contested these spots have become. Having excelled with both bat and left-arm spin during demanding subcontinent tours to Pakistan and India, Muthusamy proved he can thrive when conditions turn dry and abrasive. Back on Highveld pitches, favouring seam and bounce, however, even a player of his proven composure cannot crack the starting lineup. This difficulty is compounded by the presence of off spinner Simon Harmer, who also occupies fifth place in the allrounder standings, adding further complexity to the selection matrix for the national team.

Comparison to Kallis and Pollock Era

South African cricket has always built its fiercest Test sides around multi-skilled cricketers. During the late 1990s and early 2000s, opposing captains were confronted by a relentless trio: Kallis anchoring the top order and breaking partnerships with heavy seam bowling, Pollock strangling scoring rates with immaculate line and length before adding vital lower order runs, and Klusener detonating innings with brutal ball striking and skiddy pace. Nobody is suggesting that today's quartet has matched the towering career numbers of Kallis or Pollock just yet. Still, the structural impact on the team is strikingly similar.

When your No 7 and No 8 can both score Test hundreds and take five-wicket hauls, every session remains alive with possibilities, and no deficit feels insurmountable. For Temba Bavuma, managing such an abundance of match winners is the ultimate selection headache. With Jansen, Mulder, Bosch, and Muthusamy all pushing each other to higher standards, the Proteas have rediscovered the exact formula that once made them the hardest team in world cricket to beat. This modern iteration of all-round depth ensures that South Africa remains a formidable force in international cricket.