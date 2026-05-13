South Africa aims to bridge digital divide, focuses on affordability, reliability, and meaningful access

Minister Malatsi's message highlights the importance of considering affordability, reliability, and meaningful access when addressing the digital divide, as connectivity statistics alone do not tell the full story for millions of South Africans.

South Africa ’s digital divide may be shrinking on paper, but Communications Minister Solly Malatsi says millions of people are still being left behind where it matters most, affordability, reliability, and meaningful access.

Delivering his Budget Vote speech on Tuesday, Malatsi set out government’s latest vision for the country’s digital economy, placing cheaper internet access, faster infrastructure rollout, and rural connectivity at the centre of the agenda.placed renewed attention on how government plans to modernise telecommunications policy while balancing investment, regulation, and competition





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South Africa Digital Divide Communications Minister Cheaper Internet Access Rural Connectivity Low-Earth Orbit Satellite Services Starlink Equity Equivalent Investment Programmes

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