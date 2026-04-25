South Africa Aim for Series Sweep as They Face India in Fourth T20I

South Africa Women, leading the series 3-0, won the toss and will field first against India Women in the fourth T20 International at Wanderers. Laura Wolvaardt's exceptional form has been key for the Proteas, while India struggles to find consistency.

The fourth Women's T20 International between South Africa and India is underway at DP World Wanderers in Johannesburg, with South Africa winning the toss and electing to field first.

The Proteas Women enter this match with a commanding 3-0 series lead, radiating confidence while the Indian Women's team is grappling with a series of challenges. The series thus far has highlighted a clear disparity: South African dominance versus Indian struggles. The statistics vividly illustrate this contrast, showcasing a South African team firing on all cylinders and an Indian side searching for consistency.

South Africa's batting prowess has been the cornerstone of their success, and the narrative revolves around the exceptional form of their captain, Laura Wolvaardt. She has amassed an impressive 220 runs across the first three matches, maintaining a remarkable average and a strike rate that has consistently put the Indian bowlers under immense pressure. Her standout performance, a magnificent 115 off just 53 balls in the third T20 at Wanderers, is already being hailed as a classic.

Complementing Wolvaardt's brilliance is Sune Luus, who has contributed valuable scores of 57, 13, and 64 throughout the series, forming a formidable opening partnership that India has been unable to dismantle. In stark contrast, India's batting lineup has been plagued by inconsistency. While Shafali Verma has shown promise with scores of 34, 57, and 64, she has often found herself isolated as the middle order faltered.

Harmanpreet Kaur displayed flashes of her potential, notably with a quickfire 66 off 38 balls, but the team's overall totals of 157, 147, and 192 have proven insufficient, particularly considering the favorable batting conditions at Wanderers, as demonstrated by Wolvaardt's explosive innings. The Indian batting needs a collective effort to challenge the strong South African attack. Beyond the batting, South Africa's bowling attack has been equally effective.

Tumi Sekhukhune currently leads the wicket-taking charts with five wickets in the series, while Chloe Tryon has been a constant threat with her diverse bowling variations, including a three-wicket spell in the second T20. Ayabonga Khaka made an immediate impact in the opening match, claiming three wickets for a mere 16 runs, and Nonkululeko Mlaba has consistently contributed with wickets in the second and third matches. India's bowlers, on the other hand, have largely struggled to make significant inroads.

Shreyanka Patil has emerged as their most potent weapon, securing wickets in each of the three games, but the rest of the attack has found it difficult to contain the confident South African batting lineup. As South Africa aims to extend their lead to an unassailable 4-0, India will need a significant turnaround and a special performance to salvage some pride in this series.

The pressure is firmly on the Indian team to deliver a competitive performance and avoid a whitewash. The teams are as follows: South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Kayla Reyneke, Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Eliz-Marie Marx, Tumi Sekhukhune, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba. India: Shafali Verma, Amita Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Richa Ghosh (wk), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh





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