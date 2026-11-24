The South African Department of Communications and Digital Technologies faced parliamentary scrutiny after its acting director-general missed a scheduled briefing on national AI policy, raising concerns about governance and leadership. This delay impacts the March 2027 cabinet submission timeline while lawmakers debate the proposed AI Act framework.

Parliament's communications committee expressed deep frustration on 17 November after the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies failed to provide a scheduled update on the redrafting of South Africa's national artificial intelligence policy. Acting Director-General Gcobisa Soci was absent from the session, leaving committee members unable to secure the necessary briefings from departmental leadership.

Departmental Absence Sparks Governance Concerns

The Acting Director-General Gcobisa Soci was attending the Africa Tech Festival at the time of the meeting, where she was assisting Deputy Minister Solly Malatsi, according to statements made during the session. Jeanette Morwane, the Deputy Director-General responsible for the policy, informed Members of Parliament that she faced similar constraints, noting that a colleague had previously stated he was not mandated to lead a delegation. This lack of clear authority prompted Committee Chair Khusela Sangoni Diko to publicly question who was actually running the department, highlighting a pattern where the Director-General is frequently traveling abroad when their presence is expected by lawmakers. In response to these procedural failures, the committee deferred the agenda item regarding the policy update, along with a separate review of Icasa's performance management system. DA Member Tsholofelo Bodlani condemned the department's handling of the meeting as both unacceptable and disrespectful, leading the committee to formally write to the department for a detailed explanation of the leadership vacuum.

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Strategic Timeline For Policy Submission

Despite the immediate disruptions in parliamentary engagement, the technical timeline for the policy development remains active. The drafting team has been given a deadline of 30 November to submit the revised policy document to Minister Solly Malatsi. Following this internal review, the department has set an ambitious target to present the finalized policy to the cabinet by March 2027. This timeline underscores the government's intent to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework for artificial intelligence, although the recent administrative hurdles have cast a shadow over the department's capacity to execute its strategic planning effectively.

Proposed Framework For AI Governance

During the same meeting, committee researcher Khanyisani Xulu presented a compelling proposal for a dedicated South African AI Act, outlining a vision that moves beyond existing international standards. Xulu's position paper introduces five specific pillars for governance, with a primary focus on keeping humans in command of significant decisions. He argued that current global frameworks, including those from the European Union, primarily regulate AI outputs and risk levels but fail to adequately address the mechanisms by which systems reach their decisions. The paper suggests that South Africa could contribute to global AI governance by emphasizing transparency in decision-making processes. Rather than creating a new, standalone regulatory body, the proposal envisions an AI Regulators Forum that would coordinate efforts among Icasa, the Information Regulator, the Competition Commission, the National Consumer Commission, and various sector regulators. Parliament would oversee this collaborative structure through a dedicated joint committee on AI, ensuring legislative accountability without fracturing the existing regulatory landscape.

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Parliamentary Debate And Technical Scrutiny

While Members of Parliament welcomed the research as a valuable starting point for their thinking, they raised significant concerns regarding the practical implementation of the proposed act. Several legislators questioned the potential for overlapping jurisdictions among the multiple regulators involved and expressed skepticism about whether complex AI systems can be realistically audited within the proposed framework. There was also a prevailing fear that heavy-handed regulation might stifle innovation within the local tech sector. DA Member Adrian Roos specifically challenged a proposed technical reproducibility requirement, noting that no other major jurisdiction imposes such a mandate. These debates highlight the delicate balance lawmakers must strike between ensuring public safety and maintaining a competitive environment for technological advancement.

Ongoing Icasa Council Vacancy Issues

The meeting also addressed ongoing challenges within the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa regarding council appointments. The committee agreed to widen the search for candidates to fill four vacancies on Icasa's council after a significant number of applicants failed to proceed. Initially, five of the 23 shortlisted candidates withdrew from the process, and one was subsequently disqualified for failing to provide copies of the qualifications listed on their curriculum vitae. Although fifteen candidates have been interviewed so far, the department's inability to finalize these appointments adds to the broader narrative of administrative difficulties plaguing key regulatory bodies in South Africa, further complicating the landscape for national policy implementation.