The South African government has activated joint operation centers across all levels in response to severe weather warnings, while search and rescue teams and utility providers remain on high alert. Meanwhile, the African Union is under pressure to take action to improve the well-being of citizens and tackle pressing regional issues, alongside discussions about digital privacy and user consent for non-essential cookies.

Joint operations centers have been activated from local to provincial levels following severe weather warnings issued by the South Africa n Weather Service (SAWS). The South Africa n government has taken proactive measures to mitigate risks associated with the predicted weather conditions, which include fine and cool to warm temperatures in the northern and eastern regions, partly cloudy skies, and cold weather with isolated to scattered showers and rain in other areas.

Widespread precipitation is expected in the south-west on Tuesday. Provincial Disaster Management Centre spokesperson Sonja Chinnian has confirmed that search and rescue teams have been strategically positioned in anticipation of emergencies, while Eskom's rapid response units are on standby to address any power-related issues that may arise. Officials are closely monitoring roads and mountain passes to ensure public safety and prevent potential disruptions. Chinnian emphasized the importance of a coordinated proactive response, given the potential for conditions to escalate rapidly.

She appealed to the public to stay informed through official channels, plan ahead, and prioritize safety above all else. Our teams remain on full alert for rapid response as conditions develop, she added. In a related development, the African Union (AU) has been urged to take concrete steps toward improving the lives of Africans and addressing the myriad challenges facing the continent.

This call comes amid concerns over the use of non-necessary cookies on various platforms, which are designed to collect user personal data for analytics, advertisements, and other embedded content. According to recent guidelines, it is now mandatory to obtain user consent before deploying such cookies, ensuring greater transparency and user privacy





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