South Africa Accelerates Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccination Drive with Millions of Doses

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen announces the arrival of millions of FMD vaccine doses and outlines a comprehensive national and regional strategy to combat foot and mouth disease, emphasizing collaboration across the livestock sector and SADC.

In a significant development in South Africa 's ongoing battle against foot and mouth disease ( FMD ), a large-scale vaccination rollout is underway across the nation. The initiative was highlighted at Wittekleibosch in the Tsitsikama Region, Eastern Cape, where a cow received a vaccination jab on 21 May 2026, symbolizing the operational phase of the campaign.

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen announced that an initial 3.5 million doses of the Biogenesis Bago vaccine have arrived in the country to accelerate efforts against FMD, which continues to threaten cattle and livestock populations. While the first phase targeted dairy herds, the minister outlined ambitious plans to expand the vaccination drive to include the feedlot industry, red meat producer organisations, stud breeders, provincial authorities, and regional vaccination points along the country's borders.

This comprehensive approach aims to build a robust immunological barrier across the entire livestock sector. Building on this initial success, Steenhuisen confirmed that an additional 14 million doses of FMD vaccine have been secured to sustain the campaign. He detailed that the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAPHRA) has approved a section 21 application for Dunevax to import 14 million doses of the Dollvet vaccine.

The first consignment of four million doses is scheduled to arrive this month, ensuring a steady pipeline for required booster vaccinations. The minister stressed the importance of the two-dose regimen, reminding stakeholders that all animals must be vaccinated twice to achieve effective immunity. This logistical and regulatory coordination underscores the government's commitment to a systematic and science-based response to the FMD crisis.

The minister also highlighted the vital role of regional cooperation, stating that South Africa fully endorses the decision by Southern African Development Community (SADC) ministers and the Livestock Technical Committee to prioritise a Regional Coordination Framework for FMD control. Steenhuisen explained that proactive measures such as buffer zoning, compartmentalisation models, coordinated biosecurity corridors, enhanced surveillance systems, and cross-border vaccination collaboration will enable more effective containment of outbreaks.

These strategies aim to protect trade flows, secure agricultural production, and strengthen regional food security. He described the framework as a shift from fragmented national actions toward a unified, risk-based, and preventative regional system. The minister credited the private sector-including organised agriculture, commodity groups, veterinarians, feedlots, processors, and dairy producers-for their indispensable partnership in the rapid and efficient vaccination rollout.

This multi-stakeholder alliance is seen as key to overcoming the challenges posed by FMD and safeguarding South Africa's livestock industry for the long term





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Foot And Mouth Disease FMD Vaccination South Africa Livestock Cattle Biogenesis Bago Dollvet Vaccine SAPHRA Dunevax SADC Regional Coordination Biosecurity John Steenhuisen Dairy Feedlot Red Meat

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