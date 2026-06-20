South Africa 'A' deliver dominant performance against Zimbabwe

The South African 'A' side delivered a dominant performance against Zimbabwe in Gqeberha, securing a comfortable 40-0 victory and underlining the wealth of depth and talent coming through.

The South African 'A' side delivered a dominant performance against Zimbabwe in Gqeberha on Saturday, overcoming a second-half red card to secure a comfortable 40-0 victory and underline the wealth of depth and talent coming through.

Siyaya crossed in the corner after just 90 seconds following slick handling from scrumhalf Haashim Pead behind the ruck to set up the move, before Giliomee put his winger into space with an equally deft pass. However, Sables fullback Tapiwa Mafura produced a superb cover tackle to deny the try and force a foot into touch.

Moments later, the winger crossed the tryline again after another innovative attacking move, only for the effort to be ruled out after Siyaya was found to be ahead of the kicker, even though centre Lukhanyo Am collected the ball and sent his winger away. Despite those early frustrations, SA 'A' controlled territory and possession for much of the first half, with the visitors largely restricted to defensive duties while looking for occasional attacking opportunities.

Although they dominated proceedings, several spilt opportunities, particularly at lineout time, halted attacks in prime territory. The disconnect was understandable, however, given the limited time the squad had spent together. Even so, they produced a number of enterprising passages that suggested a breakthrough was only a matter of time. Flyhalf Yaqeen Ahmed opened the scoring after a well-worked attacking move.

His sharp footwork and attacking creativity were evident throughout the match before his afternoon ended with a red card. For the opening score, Ahmed sliced through a gap, bamboozled the defence and ran in for a converted try and a 7-0 lead. The second try came courtesy of outstanding work from Siyaya. The winger smashed his opposite number in a dominant tackle, dislodging the ball, which was gathered by Markus Muller to sprint over.

Although SA 'A' were firmly on top, handling errors continued to interrupt their momentum, with six recorded in the opening 27 minutes. Scrumhalf Haashim Pead and replacements No 9s Nico Steyn, and Imad Khan all scored well-worked tries around the breakdown and mauls, while winger Jaco Williams crossed on the final whistle, outstripping the Zimbabwe defenders, to complete the six-try haul. Lock Ruben van Heerden, flanker Emmanuel Tshituka and No 8 Phepsi Buthelezi were among the standout performers up front.

Siyaya's impressive afternoon ended on a sour note shortly before half-time when he suffered an injury after accidentally receiving a boot to the face in a collision. Ahmed is also facing a likely suspension following the reckless tackle that resulted in his red card. The Junior Springboks will hope the talented winger has not suffered a serious setback, while they will also be eager for Ahmed to be available for the World Rugby U20 Championship later this month.

Regardless, the result provides a timely boost for several players pushing for higher honours and offers another glimpse of South Africa's impressive depth ahead of the international season. Head coach Mzwandile Stick and Springbok mentor Rassie Erasmus will be particularly pleased with the performance of the next generation, especially after keeping the Sables scoreless for the full 80 minutes





TheStar_news / 🏆 26. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

South Africa 'A' Zimbabwe Rugby Junior Springboks World Rugby U20 Championship

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Spiro Secures $215M to Accelerate Africa’s EV Revolution - IT News Africa - African Business Technology NewsSpiro Secures $215M to Accelerate Africa’s EV Revolution - IT News Africa - African Business Technology News

Read more »

Sixty60 Launches South Africa’s First Personalised AI Shopping Assistant - IT News AfricaSixty60 Launches South Africa’s First Personalised AI Shopping Assistant - IT News Africa - African Business Technology News

Read more »

Epson Launches SurePress Digital Label Press in South Africa, First in AfricaEpson has deployed its SurePress digital label press in South Africa, the first in Africa, through partner Altron Document Solutions. The press, now fully operational after installation and testing, meets growing demand for short-run, customised label printing with high quality and flexibility. The launch aligns with Epson's regional investment, including its Johannesburg Innovation Centre, and emphasises local production, sustainability, and commercial viability for small print jobs.

Read more »