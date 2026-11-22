South Africa's 5G coverage expands rapidly but average mobile download speeds fall. Customer satisfaction drops as rural access lags and affordability concerns persist among users.

South Africa's telecommunications sector is experiencing a complex paradox where massive infrastructure investment has not translated into immediate consumer benefits. While the country has aggressively expanded its 5G network footprint, a significant majority of users continue to rely on older 4G technology. This disconnect is highlighted by a recent report from Ookla, which indicates that despite billions of rands invested in network upgrades, customer satisfaction is falling and network performance is under pressure. The findings suggest that the rapid rollout of new technology is outpacing actual consumer adoption and satisfaction levels.

5G Coverage Growth Versus Consumer Uptake

The expansion of next-generation mobile networks in South Africa has been swift and extensive. According to the data, 5G coverage increased from just 14.4% of locations in 2023 to 47% by October 2026. National population coverage reached 58%, ensuring that a majority of the populace lives within range of the newer signal. However, actual adoption rates remain low, with 5G accounting for only around 18% of all mobile connections. This disparity suggests that while the infrastructure is being built, barriers such as device costs or pricing plans are preventing widespread migration to the new standard.

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Declining Average Download Speeds

Despite the theoretical promise of faster connectivity, actual performance metrics tell a different story. Overall mobile download speeds rose modestly to 55.71Mbps, but this aggregate figure masks significant declines in performance for specific network types. The report attributes this partly to growing network usage which is straining capacity. 5G download speeds dropped by 26.4%, falling from 205.19Mbps to 150.98Mbps. Simultaneously, 4G speeds fell by 11% to 32.7Mbps. These nine-quarter trends indicate that increased data traffic is degrading the quality of service for both legacy and advanced networks.

Urban Rural Connectivity Divide

A stark inequality exists between urban centers and rural communities regarding access to high-speed mobile internet. In provinces such as Gauteng and the Western Cape, 5G has become increasingly available, supporting business and residential demand. Conversely, rural coverage averages just 30.7% nationally. The gap is particularly severe in the Eastern Cape, where coverage falls as low as 7%. This digital divide limits economic opportunities and educational access for communities in underserved regions, reinforcing existing socioeconomic disparities across the country.

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Fibre Growth And Global Competitiveness

The fixed-line broadband market is undergoing a separate transformation driven by fibre optics. Subscriptions increased 19.3% year-on-year to more than 3.26 million, demonstrating strong consumer demand for high-speed home internet. Despite this growth, South Africa ranks only 116th globally for fixed broadband performance. The country trails several African peers, including Egypt, Algeria, Ghana and Mauritius. This ranking suggests that while local adoption is rising, the overall quality and competitiveness of the fixed network infrastructure need significant improvement to match international standards.

Customer Satisfaction And Strategic Outlook

The cumulative effect of these technical and accessibility issues is a steady decline in customer satisfaction scores for both mobile and fixed broadband services. This decline has been occurring since 2024, reflecting deep-seated concerns around affordability, coverage reliability, and service quality. Experts argue that the priority must be to expand broadband infrastructure in underserved areas and improve service quality in urban areas. Operators must introduce more affordable packages to address customer friction and reverse the Net Promoter Score (NPS) decline. Without addressing affordability and rural access, faster infrastructure alone may not be enough to win over consumers.