IEC Opens Special Voting for South Africa Local Government Elections

Special voting for South Africa's local government elections runs November 2-3, with over 2.6 million voters approved and 127,000 officials deployed ahead of the main election on November 4.

Special voting for South Africa's local government elections began on Monday, November 2, and will continue through Tuesday, November 3. The Independent Electoral Commission ( IEC) opened voting stations from 8am until 5pm on both days.

The main election will take place on Wednesday, November 4. The IEC is briefing the media on the progress of the first day, with Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo expected to provide an update on how the process is unfolding across the country. The IEC has approved more than 2.6 million voters for special voting nationally. Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo said 2,655,067 special voters were approved.

Also read Special voting opens with 2.6 million approved as South Africa prepares for 4 November local elections

Special Voting Procedures and Requirements Explained

Of these, 678,525 will receive home visits, while 1,976,542 will vote at their registered stations. The commission deployed 127,000 officials for the two-day process. Special voting caters for registered voters who cannot reach stations due to physical infirmity or disability, and those unable to vote in their registered wards on election day. The IEC has warned against intimidation ahead of Wednesday's election.

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Mamabolo reminded voters they may only cast a special vote at the voting station where they are registered. They must present a South African identity document before being allowed to vote. Accepted documents include a Smart ID Card, a green barcoded ID book, or a valid Temporary Identity Certificate from Home Affairs. Voters approved for home visits have been urged to remain at their registered addresses until electoral officials arrive.

The commission has warned that officials may not return if voters are unavailable during their first visit. However, voters who miss the home visit are not disenfranchised. They can still visit their voting station on November 4 to vote. The IEC urged voters to check their voting station details and voter-roll sequence numbers before travelling.

Providing a sequence number helps officials find names faster and reduces delays. Voters can use the IEC WhatsApp line 0600 88 0000, the Contact Centre 0800 11 8000, SMS 32810 at R1 per SMS, or the IEC website. Approved special voters can check their status by sending an SMS to 32711 at R1 per message. The Contact Centre operates from 7am to 7pm during special voting and from 7am to 9pm on Wednesday, November 4.

Ballot Counting Timeline and Weather Warnings Issued

Special votes will not be counted on Monday or Tuesday. The ballots will be secured and reconciled with special-vote records before being opened and counted alongside votes cast on election day. Party agents, independent candidate representatives and accredited observers may monitor the process. The IEC warned that adverse weather could affect voting in some provinces.

Rainfall is possible in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape. North West, Limpopo, the Northern Cape and Free State are expected to be hot. Voters should check local forecasts and plan accordingly. In Mpumalanga, more than 300,000 residents were approved to cast special votes.

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Mbombela Voters and Medical Worker Melissa Depaiva

About 47,000 of them require special assistance. Officials in Mbombela reported a smooth start. Among voters in Mbombela is Melissa Depaiva, a young medical doctor without employment. She represents many qualified healthcare professionals struggling to find public or private sector jobs.

Depaiva said voting is vital for citizens to shape the country's future and hold leaders accountable. She noted thousands of skilled doctors are available but jobs remain scarce, despite the country needing their expertise. Depaiva is travelling to Johannesburg for a specialised course to strengthen her CV. She aims to improve her chances of securing stable work in healthcare.

Her efforts reflect the resilience of young South Africans in a competitive job market. She sees voting as more than civic duty; it is a chance for young people to demand accountability and influence policy. The smooth conduct in Mbombela sets a positive tone for the special voting phase. Officials remain committed to ensuring every eligible voter can participate regardless of circumstances.

Cape Metro Voting Delays Due to Ballot Issues

The focus on accessibility and efficiency aims to maintain public trust. As millions cast ballots, their voices will shape local government for years to come. Special-vote ballots had not arrived at 217 Cape Metro voting districts by 10am on Monday, delaying voting for registered applicants. The IEC blamed printing and delivery problems for the delay.

Despite this, the commission said it is ready for the two-day voting process and is working to resolve the issue.