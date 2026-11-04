South Africa 2026 Local Government Elections Draw 12 Million Voters by 5pm

Preliminary figures show 12 million voters cast ballots by 5pm in South Africa's 2026 local government elections, with Gauteng leading at 3 million votes. Voting stations closed at 9pm and counting is underway.

Preliminary figures from South Africa's Electoral Commission show that 12 million voters had cast their ballots by 5pm on Wednesday, November 4, in the 2026 local government elections.

Voting stations closed at 9pm, bringing an end to Election Day after hours of voting across the country. The electoral commission had urged eligible voters to use the remaining hours, assuring those who arrived before closing time that they would be allowed to vote even if the process extended beyond 9pm. The elections were held against the backdrop of mounting political pressure on the African National Congress, which lost its national majority for the first time in 2024.

Also read South Africa Municipal Elections 2026: Key Issues and Voter Turnout

Provincial Turnout Figures For Local Polls

The party now faces another test of its support as voters weigh municipal service delivery, political accountability and the performance of local councils. These are the first municipal polls since the ANC lost its parliamentary majority, making them an important measure of the governing party's support beyond national politics. Gauteng recorded the highest number of voters at three million, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 2.5 million.

The Western Cape recorded 1.5 million voters, the Eastern Cape 1.4 million and Limpopo 1.1 million. Mpumalanga had 854,901 voters, North West 702,133, the Free State 588,237 and the Northern Cape 299,381. The figures represented a significant increase from the 3.5 million voters recorded by 10am, when the IEC expressed optimism about early participation. IEC chief executive officer Sy Mamabolo said the commission is encouraged by the turnout, despite some operational challenges during the day.

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He said the provincial breakdown shows Gauteng leading with 3 million votes, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 2.5 million. Mamabolo said: As at five today, preliminary figures indicate that 12 million voters had cast their votes. Gauteng is recording the highest number of voters at 3 million, followed by KwaZulu-Natal at 2.5 million, the Western Cape with 1.5 million, the Eastern Cape with 1.4 million, and Limpopo with 1.1 million.

Mpumalanga with 854,000, North West 702,000, Free State 588,000, and lastly the Northern Cape at 299,000. Mamabolo added: The commission is pleased with the encouraging turnout at voting stations across the country, yet we still need that residual voting bloc that has not made its way to the stations to do so before 9 pm.

Operational Challenges At Voting Stations

Earlier, the IEC reported that 98 percent of voting stations had opened on time, with a few experiencing delays due to local protests and heavy rain in parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. The commission also introduced handheld barcode scanners and sequence numbers on the voters' roll to speed up the verification process and reduce queues at polling stations. Although the IEC described voting as having progressed well nationally, the day was not without challenges.

Some voting stations experienced delays because of localised protests and access difficulties, particularly in parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal where heavy rain affected operations. The IEC said arrangements had been made for generators and alternative lighting at stations affected by power outages to ensure counting could continue without unnecessary disruption. Police were investigating the theft of unused ballot papers, and the IEC said it was investigating the circumstances.

IOL reported scenes of long queues and eager voters at polling stations in Gauteng, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, with voting largely proceeding peacefully at the stations visited by journalists. However, turnout was uneven. In Durban's central business district, some voting stations recorded notably low participation, raising concerns about voter apathy in parts of the city. Langa voters wade through raw sewage to cast ballots on election day.

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Previn Vedan, chairperson of the ANC Naidu Makhanya Zone, said they called for an ambulance, but the woman's family had arranged transport and took her to hospital. He said the woman and her family arrived at the voting station independently and were a part of the ANC supporters and voters. A record 29.2 million voters were registered for the elections, with more than 136,000 candidates contesting 10,526 council seats across 257 municipalities.

The outcome will determine the composition of municipal councils, which are responsible for decisions affecting residents' daily lives, including water, electricity, sanitation, roads and waste management. The elections also mark the first local government contest for Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto weSizwe Party, which made a strong showing in the 2024 national elections and has significant support in KwaZulu-Natal.

Counting And Verification Of Ballot Papers

IOL reported that analysts had warned the ANC could lose control of councils across the country, as opposition parties seek to capitalise on dissatisfaction over municipal performance. With voting concluded, attention shifts to the counting, verification and processing of results. The IEC said ballot papers would be counted at the voting stations where they were cast, in the presence of party agents, independent candidate agents and accredited observers.

Results slips are to be reconciled against ballot papers received, issued, unused, spoilt and counted. The slips will be signed by presiding officers and countersigned by party agents before being displayed at voting stations. The results will then be scanned and captured at local IEC offices before undergoing verification and independent external auditing. The commission said its Results Operations Centres would allow political parties, independent candidates, observers and the media to monitor the capturing and verification process.

The final results, including the allocation of municipal council seats, are expected to be declared within the prescribed seven-day period once counting, verification and outstanding queries have been completed. As counting gets under way, the focus will be on whether the ANC retains control of key municipalities, whether opposition parties consolidate their gains, and how the results reshape coalition politics at local level.

Established parties face an increasingly fractured political landscape across key South African metros, where voter frustration over persistent service delivery failures and rising costs has intensified contests in eThekwini, Johannesburg, Cape Town and Ekurhuleni.