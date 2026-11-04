South Africa 2026 Local Government Elections: Key Developments and Political Reactions

Coverage of the 2026 South African local government elections includes IEC theft cases, Thabo Mbeki's warnings on fragmentation, and Makhadzi's return to SA.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa ( IEC) is managing a complex landscape during the 2026 Local Government Elections held on November 4, 2026. The voting day has been marked by incidents of election material theft in KwaZulu-Natal, high-level political commentary from former leadership, and legal resolutions involving public figures.

IEC Theft Case in KwaZulu-Natal

The Electoral Commission of South Africa opened a formal case of theft after ballot papers and an area-specific stamp were stolen from a voting station. Deputy Chief Masego Sheburi confirmed that the incident occurred on Wednesday morning in eThekwini's Ward 2, KwaZulu-Natal. Sheburi stated that measures are in place to ensure the integrity of results in the relevant areas despite the breach.

Also read South Africa Special Voting Concludes Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

Mbeki Warns of Hung Municipalities

Former President Thabo Mbeki cast his vote at Killarney Country Club in Johannesburg on November 4, 2026, and warned that South Africa could see more hung municipalities. He cited growing political fragmentation and uncertainty about the country's future direction as primary reasons for this potential outcome. Mbeki acknowledged that the issues facing citizens were too extensive to unpack during his brief engagement with the media.

MK Party Criticizes ANC Leadership

Zandile Gumede claimed that the African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal is drinking its own medicine while describing the MK Party as a messiah. This statement reflects the intense rivalry and shifting alliances characterizing the current electoral cycle. The comments highlight the deep divisions within the political sphere as parties vie for control over local municipal councils across the nine provinces.

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Mbalula Outlines Coalition Strategy

African National Congress secretary-general Fikile Mbalula announced that the party will declare final mayoral candidates only after the 2026 local government election results are fully analyzed. He clarified that coalition negotiations will be handled exclusively by national leadership, barring regional structures from engaging other political parties. This centralized approach aims to maintain strict control over post-election power-sharing agreements.

Makhadzi Cleared to Return Home

A Botswana court granted permission for Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, known professionally as Makhadzi, to leave Botswana and return to South Africa. The decision followed an agreement reached on Wednesday, November 4, resolving a contractual dispute between both parties. Department of International Relations and Cooperation spokesperson Clayson Monyela confirmed the resolution on X, noting the matter was settled in court.