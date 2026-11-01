South Africa 2024 Local Government Election: IEC Process and Coalition Formation

After South Africa's 4 November election, the IEC declares results within seven days. Coalitions dominate 257 councils, requiring 14 days for council establishment and mayor elections under strict legal timelines.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) will begin the official results process following the 4 November local government election. If pollsters are accurate, coalitions will dominate across South Africa's 257 councils, including most of the eight metros. This outcome sets the stage for a complex period of negotiation and legal compliance as the nation moves from voting to governance.

IEC Results Declaration Process

At each voting station, the count starts immediately when it closes. Result slips are forwarded to the IEC results system, where they undergo checking, auditing, and finalization before public release. Parallel to this is the resolution of any objections. The first results appear within hours on provincial and national electronic boards or the IEC online dashboard.

Also read The ghost of 2024: Ramaphosa rallies ANC faithful against voter apathy

However, the IEC has seven days under the Electoral Commission Act to declare the elections official. This time, the process is more pressurized because the EFF, MK Party, ActionSA, and the Good Party provided only one name for proportional representatives lists. Section 17 of the Municipal Structures Act allows this, but it forces the IEC to contact these parties to supply additional names where they qualify for more than one candidate. Delays by any party prevent the gazetting of councillor lists for the 257 municipalities.

Coalition Negotiation Timeline

Once results are declared, a 14-calendar-day window begins for establishing councils under Section 29 of the Municipal Structures Act. This is straightforward where one party holds a 50 plus one majority. In councils without a majority, coalition talks must start. This can be tricky given political rivalries and the need for local municipalities to appoint representatives to district councils within 14 days per Section 23(4).

Advertisement

Time pressure and local dynamics drive negotiations. Hyper-local parties may act as kingmakers. If numbers fail to create a coalition majority, minority governance is possible, requiring fresh support for each decision. The ANC states that Top 7 officials will handle negotiations. The DA may consider wider skills, with federal council chairperson Ashor Sarupen and leader Geordin Hill-Lewis playing key roles, similar to the 2024 national unity government.

Municipal Council Meetings and Leadership

The municipal manager must call the first meeting under Section 29. If unavailable, the local government MEC designates someone. A majority of councillors must attend for a valid meeting. The presiding officer elects a speaker by nomination and, if contested, a secret ballot. The elected speaker then presides over the election of the executive mayor.

The mayor appoints a mayoral committee to run council portfolios. While the law allows an executive committee system, posts are usually shared to reflect political strength rather than allowing one party to dominate. The executive mayor appoints the committee, the council establishes its committees, and ward committees are formed. This marks the beginning of the councillors' work.

Government Oversight and Compliance

Local government MECs have a critical oversight role under Section 139 of the Constitution. They can direct a council to remedy shortcomings or assume municipal responsibilities if necessary. This power ensures that the transition from election to functional governance remains on track. The entire process, from the IEC's initial count to the final establishment of local leadership, is bound by strict legal deadlines.

Advertisement

The success of the 257 municipalities depends on navigating these statutory requirements efficiently. With coalitions likely to be the norm, the ability of political parties to cooperate during the 14-day window will determine the stability of local government. The IEC's role is to facilitate this by ensuring accurate results and timely declaration, while political leaders must deliver on the democratic mandate within the prescribed timeframe.