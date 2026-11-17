Sotheby's prepares to auction a Van Gogh painting valued at $180 million while Fischer family heirs challenge the 1936 sale under Nazi persecution guidelines.

Sotheby's is preparing to auction a Vincent van Gogh painting in New York while descendants of a former owner challenge whether their family freely chose to sell it during the Nazi era. The auction house says it is working with the heirs towards a resolution.

Auction Details and Projected Valuation

The artwork carries a projected value of $180 million, which translates to approximately R3.06 billion. It is listed for Wednesday, 18 November, in the Blaquier-Arrieta Collection sale. Although Sotheby's formally gives its estimate as on request, the high valuation underscores the rarity of such works. The auction house describes the picture as returning to the market after half a century of absence from public view. This return marks a significant moment for collectors seeking major pieces from the artist's final period.

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Heirs Challenge Sale Circumstances

The Fischer family's representatives allege that financial losses inflicted on their publishing business under the Nazis led to the painting's sale in Amsterdam in 1936. Gunnar Schnabel, the heirs' Berlin lawyer, is challenging the circumstances of that specific transaction. In a 12 November email made available to the press, he asked Sotheby's to establish that the family would have wanted to carry out the sale even without Nazi rule. Schnabel also said his client was prepared to pursue a fair and just solution in the spirit of the 1998 Washington Principles. These international guidelines provide a framework for resolving claims involving art lost through Nazi persecution.

Auction House Stands by Due Diligence

Sotheby's maintains that its research has not established a sale under duress during the initial transaction. The auction house stated that while their research to date has not established that the painting was sold under duress, they recognize the importance of engaging thoughtfully and constructively with the family. They are committed to working toward a mutually satisfactory resolution with the claimants. This stance reflects the complex balance between respecting provenance concerns and proceeding with high-value sales. The institution emphasizes its rigorous verification processes before accepting consignments for major auctions.

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Artistic Significance and Scarcity

Vincent van Gogh painted the work in 1890 in Auvers-sur-Oise, near Paris, during the final months of his life. His blossoming chestnut trees belong to the brief period that also produced some of his most sought-after paintings. Simon Shaw, a senior adviser at Sotheby's New York, put the valuation difficulty plainly by noting there are few comparables. The scarcity of major paintings from those last weeks in private collections drives the high interest. The surrounding collection includes works by Monet, Renoir, and Cézanne, according to the auction listing. These additional masterpieces highlight the prestige of the entire sale event.

Ownership History and Legal Context

The paintings come from the collection assembled by the Buenos Aires-based Blaquier-Arrieta family. Samuel Fischer, the German publisher, appears much earlier in the ownership history. According to the BBC's account of Sotheby's provenance research, he acquired the Van Gogh in 1909. The work passed down through his family after his death in 1934. That same account places the painting with Paul Cassirer in Amsterdam in 1932 or 1933. It subsequently went to Henriette and Marcel Kapferer in Paris in 1936. This chain of custody forms the basis of the current legal and ethical debate regarding the rightful disposition of the asset.