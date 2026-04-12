Soshanguve Woman's Company Receives R95M for Water Tankers Despite Lacking Equipment, Raising Fronting Concerns

A Soshanguve resident whose company reportedly lacks water tankers received a significant payment from the City of Tshwane, sparking suspicions of fronting in the ongoing investigation into the metro's water-tanker contracts.

The City of Tshwane is embroiled in a new scandal concerning water tanker contracts, with suspicions arising over a R95 million payment made to a company, Nomakhuwa Trading and Projects, run by a Soshanguve resident with no apparent water tankers .

This revelation intensifies the ongoing investigation into the city's R777 million water-tanker bonanza, which has already implicated several politically connected companies. The latest findings suggest a deeper level of corruption, possibly involving fronting for influential figures within the lucrative water-tanker industry.<\/p>

Eunice Nontobeko Mkhonza, the sole director of Nomakhuwa Trading and Projects, resides in an RDP house in Soshanguve, a detail that contrasts sharply with the substantial payment her company received. The Sunday Times investigation revealed that despite receiving a massive sum for water transportation services in the 2025 financial year, Nomakhuwa appears to lack the necessary infrastructure and equipment to fulfill such a contract. No water tankers were found at the company's registered address, and eNatis records confirm the absence of any water tankers under the company's ownership.<\/p>

The infrastructure required for delivering water at this scale typically includes storage tanks, secure vehicle yards, fuel and maintenance arrangements, trained drivers, dispatch systems, and compliance documentation. The lack of these essential elements raises serious questions about how Nomakhuwa could have executed the contract and whether it merely served as a billing conduit for other, more powerful entities involved in the scheme. Neighbors expressed disbelief upon hearing of the payment, highlighting Mkhonza's modest lifestyle, including her vehicle and the school her child attends, which further amplified the disparity.<\/p>

Mkhonza's brief phone conversation with the Sunday Times, during which she abruptly ended the call when questioned about the lack of tankers and infrastructure, adds further suspicion. She has not responded to follow-up inquiries. Further complicating the situation, sources have indicated that Mkhonza is the sister of Mandla Jeffrey Mgcina, the director of Ivoline Trading Enterprise, another company that was paid R5.5 million by Tshwane officials for water trucking services in the same financial year. While the relationship has not been independently verified, Mkhonza briefly served as a director of Ivoline in 2020.<\/p>

Mgcina's company does possess a small depot with water tankers and equipment. Last month, Mgcina's name surfaced in the Madlanga commission, which investigates alleged corruption within South Africa's criminal justice system. Records show Mgcina also owns a taxi and is affiliated with the Soshanguve Taxi Owners Association. The investigation reveals that Nomakhuwa is just one of the approximately 40 companies which were paid a total of R777 million for water-trucking services in the financial year 2025.<\/p>

The investigation examined various documents, including spreadsheets, internal financial records, invoices, and company registry data to piece together these payments. Another example cited is Grab Assets Solutions, run by sole director Ntsabi Shabalala, which received R33.5 million, raising further questions about the distribution of funds within the water-tanker contracts. This case highlights the complexity of the ongoing investigation, suggesting potential fronting, and involving links to individuals connected to the taxi industry and potentially, to the Madlanga commission which has been probing allegations of corruption and political interference.<\/p>





SundayTimesZA / 🏆 47. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Water Tankers Corruption Tshwane Fronting Fraud

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Brilliant Cloud scoops key partner awards at Acumatica Summit Africa 2026The company has been named Acumatica’s Partner of the Year 2026 for Africa and Customer Satisfaction Champion of the Year 2026.

Read more »

Woman killed in Delft home invasion shootingA 58-year-old woman has lost her life following a violent house robbery in Delft, with police now searching for the suspects behind the fatal attack, Cape {town} Etc reports.

Read more »

Hyprop raises R580m in bond auction as demand tops R3.1bnThe company’s capital raises are popular in the debt market

Read more »

MK Party MP Visvin Reddy Sentenced for Inciting Violence Before 2024 ElectionsMK Party MP Visvin Reddy receives a fine or imprisonment sentence after pleading guilty to inciting violence during the run-up to the 2024 elections. The sentence includes a financial penalty and a partially suspended prison term, with conditions. The NPA emphasizes the severity of the offense and its commitment to deterring future incidents of incitement.

Read more »

Delft shooting leaves child and woman dead, four others woundedPolice have urged anyone with information about this shooting to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS app

Read more »

Tshwane Water-Tanker Scandal Deepens: R95 Million Paid to Company with No TankersAn investigation reveals a massive payment to a company without the necessary equipment, sparking concerns of fronting and corruption in Tshwane's water-tanker program.

Read more »