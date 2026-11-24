SOS Children's Villages in South Africa calls for urgent action to end gender-based violence during the 16 Days of Activism, emphasizing that GBV impacts one in three women globally and severely affects child development.

SOS Children's Villages in South Africa has issued a public appeal for intensified efforts to protect the rights of women and children during the current 16 Days of Activism for no violence against women and children. This global campaign highlights the critical need for authorities to recognize and act upon Gender Based Violence (GBV), which deeply disrupts the environment in which children grow and develop from early childhood through adolescence. The organization stresses that addressing this pervasive human rights violation is essential for creating safe communities and ensuring the well-being of the next generation.

Scope of Global Violence Against Women

Violence against women and children stands as the most widespread and pervasive human rights violation affecting South Africa and the world at large. Current estimates indicate that gender-based violence affects one in three women and girls globally, with an estimated total of 840 million survivors affected by these abuses. Despite the sheer scale of this crisis, access to justice and support remains out of reach for millions of survivors who suffer in silence. The 16 Days of Activism serves as a reminder that this violence is not just a private matter but a systemic issue requiring immediate and coordinated global response.

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UN Women Findings on Help-Seeking Rates

New evidence presented by UN Women reveals a disturbing trend regarding how survivors respond to abuse. The data shows that most survivors of physical or sexual violence never seek help, and only a small proportion turn to the police for assistance. Furthermore, help-seeking rates are declining in many countries, exposing a chain of failure that stretches from the initial act of violence to the complete absence of justice. This systemic gap allows perpetrators of these widespread human rights violations to often walk free without facing legal consequences or accountability.

Impact on Child Development and Rights

The organization emphasizes that Gender Based Violence directly affects the health, development, and future of children who witness or experience abuse. It is vital for governments to design responses that protect children's rights to survival and development, including their physical and mental health, nutrition, protection, education, well-being, and care. Authorities must also ensure the right of children to be informed and to be heard in processes that affect their lives. SOS Children's Villages advocates for dialogues and actions that translate these rights into a better world for children who have experienced abuse.

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Community Family Empowerment Programme Details

SOS Children's Villages implements the Community Family Empowerment Programme across South Africa to capacitate families to remain resilient and stay together. This initiative prevents family separation by imparting skills towards gender empowerment, youth empowerment, and employability. The organization argues that family strengthening work is central to ending violence against women and children because it addresses the root causes within the household. By strengthening the family unit, the program contributes directly to breaking cycles of abuse and creating stable environments for children.

Child Safeguarding Policies and Caregiver Training

As a dedicated child protection organization, SOS Children's Villages provides professional care for children and young people who have experienced abuse. The organization employs professionally trained caregivers who support their journey to healing and recovery, while also working with psychologists for complex trauma requiring specialized interventions. Caring for over 700 children and youth, SOS Children's Villages has established strict policies that uphold the rights of the child. These policies outline unacceptable behaviors and provide guidelines on procedures to be followed.

Reporting Structures and Future Commitments

The organization maintains robust reporting structures involving trained and accredited Child Safeguarding investigators. The work of these investigators has resulted in improved quality of care and improved safety for children in the organization's care. Protecting children's rights, creating safe environments, and ensuring that no child is left behind requires collective commitment and action from all stakeholders. Every child matters and deserves a happy childhood and a bright future. Child Protection remains central to everything that SOS Children's Villages does in its mission to safeguard vulnerable populations.