Sophie Cunningham: WNBA Star Focused on Career, Relationship Status Remains Unclear

This article explores the relationship status of Sophie Cunningham, a prominent WNBA player. While she remains unmarried, recent clues suggest she desires a partner. Past rumors and confirmed breakups add to the intrigue surrounding her personal life.

Sophie Cunningham , a prominent WNBA player, is currently unattached, according to publicly available information. While her social media primarily features her athletic endeavors, a recent video of her responding to a fan inquiring about her marital status hints at her desire for a partner, mentioning a 'manly man' as a preferred type. Responding to inquiries about her relationship status , Cunningham stated that while she remains unmarried, she believes marriage will happen in due time.

Her focus seems primarily directed towards her basketball career, which includes a notable MCL tear in August 2025. Cunningham's past relationships have attracted public attention. Speculations arose regarding an alleged romantic involvement with Phoenix Mercury CEO Josh Bartelstein during her time with the team. Phoenix Suns Senior Vice President of Communications Stacey Mitch firmly denied these accusations, describing them as false and harmful. Cunningham herself addressed the rumors, reiterating her commitment to basketball and emphasizing her integrity.Prior to these rumors, news reports suggested Cunningham's breakup with her former partner, Jakob Neidig. While they haven't publicly addressed the split, the lack of online interactions and comments suggests the relationship has ended. Sophie's parents, Paula and Jim, are both former student athletes at the University of Missouri. Cunningham followed in their footsteps, playing four seasons for the university's basketball team. She was subsequently drafted by the Phoenix Mercury in 2019





