Sooryavanshi Reveals Criticism Fueled IPL Century

15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi discusses how negative feedback motivated his record-breaking century in the 2026 IPL, highlighting his resilience and exceptional talent.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi , the 15-year-old batting sensation, has revealed that criticism following a couple of recent failures served as a powerful motivator for his spectacular century against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2026 Indian Premier League.

This insight offers a rare glimpse into the mental fortitude of a player carrying the immense pressure of being hailed as one of the most promising young talents in the world of cricket. Sooryavanshi’s blistering knock of 103 runs off just 37 balls not only secured his place in the record books as the youngest and fastest player to reach 1000 T20 runs but also demonstrated his remarkable ability to bounce back from adversity.

The innings was particularly significant as it came after he had experienced a couple of uncharacteristic dismissals, including a first-ball duck against the same opposition just days prior. The match against Sunrisers Hyderabad witnessed a stunning display of power-hitting from the young left-hander. After being dismissed on the very first ball by debutant pace bowler Praful Hinge on April 13th, Sooryavanshi returned with a vengeance on Saturday.

He immediately targeted Hinge, launching him for four consecutive sixes in the opening over, effectively announcing his intent and setting the tone for a breathtaking innings. This aggressive start was a clear indication of his determination to dominate and silence his critics. The century was compiled with five fours and an incredible twelve sixes, showcasing his ability to clear the boundary with ease and consistency.

While the match ultimately ended in defeat for Rajasthan Royals, Sooryavanshi’s performance earned widespread acclaim, even from the opposing captain, Pat Cummins, who playfully declared the teenager his 'new favourite player'. Sooryavanshi, known for his limited media interactions due to his age, shared his thoughts in a video released by Rajasthan Royals. He admitted that while he generally tries to ignore external noise, personal criticism does affect him.

He explained that after his dismissal in the previous match, he checked his phone and was confronted with a barrage of comments. This prompted him to channel his energy into proving his doubters wrong. He emphasized that he was simply trying to replicate the form he had been displaying in practice, focusing on playing with a free and fluid style from the very first ball. His approach clearly paid off, resulting in a truly memorable innings.

Beyond this specific match, Sooryavanshi has been in exceptional form throughout the 2026 IPL season, amassing 357 runs in just eight matches at an astonishing strike rate of 234.86. This includes two incredibly rapid fifties, both completed in just 15 balls, further solidifying his reputation as a game-changing batsman. His consistent performances have quickly made him a fan favourite and a key player for Rajasthan Royals, and the cricket world eagerly anticipates his future contributions to the sport





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