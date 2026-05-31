Soo Bin Joo Takes Commanding Four-Stroke Lead at ShopRite LPGA After Windy Second Round

South Korean golfer Soo Bin Joo surged to an eight-under-par total and a four-stroke advantage heading into the final round of the ShopRite LPGA. Despite challenging windy conditions at Seaview Hotel & Golf Club, Joo carded a three-under 68 with only one bogey, showcasing remarkable resilience to build a significant lead. A group of five players, including twin sisters Chizzy and Aki Iwai, are tied four strokes behind, while overnight leader Laetitia Beck shot a four-over 75 to fall back into the pack. Defending champion Jennifer Kupcho missed the cut after two high rounds.

South Korean professional Soo Bin Joo positioned herself for a potential first LPGA Tour victory after she extended her lead to four strokes following the second round of the ShopRite LPGA at Seaview Hotel & Golf Club in Galloway, New Jersey.

Joo, who began Friday three shots off the pace, capitalized on a day when the Bay Course presented a stern test due to persistent, heavy winds. She posted a three-under-par 68 to reach eight under for the tournament, doubling her advantage as the field's scoring average climbed significantly compared to the opening round. After an opening day that saw low rounds reach eight under par, the conditions on Saturday shifted dramatically.

The best score of the second round was only three under, and just twenty of the 139 competitors managed to break par. Joo's round started with an early bogey on the first hole, but she stabilized immediately and played mistake-free golf for the remaining seventeen holes. She recorded four birdies, including crucial ones on the 17th and 18th holes, to maintain momentum and consolidate her position atop the leaderboard.

"Winning an LPGA tournament would be a dream come true," Joo remarked after her round. "I started playing golf because I want to win a tournament on LPGA, so it will be super fun, very exciting. " Her lead is the largest on the LPGA Tour this season entering a final round. A quintet of players is clustered four strokes back at four under par, creating a tightly contested group for the runner-up positions.

The chase pack includes Japanese twin sisters Chizzy and Aki Iwai, who both shot three-under 68s, South Korea's Somi Lee (69), France's Celine Boutier (72), and Israel's Laetitia Beck (75). Chizzy Iwai's round featured a dramatic turn; after appearing to waste a strong start with consecutive bogeys on the seventh and eighth holes, she responded with an eagle on the par-5 ninth, finishing with the lowest putt count of the day at 24.

"It was so lucky," Iwai said. "At the second shot when I hit, I felt so good. And then, yeah, chipping, it's a little bit lucky because a little bit too strong (of a) shot. But, yeah I believe it was (a) good shot.

" Overnight leader Laetitia Beck of Israel struggled immensely in the wind, carding a seven-over 78 after her tournament record-tying eight-under 63 on Friday. She hit 11 of 14 fairways but found only eight greens in regulation and needed 30 putts.

"Today was extremely windy, so (it) definitely was much harder to judge club selections, and putts were also much harder," Beck explained. "That's where I pretty much struggled today. I didn't make putts, but I think I misjudged a little bit a few times with the wind being so long leaving it short, and then the chip was pretty tough. Yeah, so I learned a lot from those mistakes.

" Beck's collapse was not unique; all six players who shot 66 or better in the first round deteriorated to 72 or worse in the second round. The cut line fell at three-over 145, resulting in the elimination of several notable players. Defending champion Jennifer Kupcho failed to advance after rounds of 75 and 77 left her nine over par. Her second-round 77 was the highest score of the day among those who completed the round.

The windy conditions clearly separated the contenders from the rest, and Joo's ability to navigate them with a single bogey and steady scoring has put her on the brink of a breakthrough win. She will need to defend her lead against a capable but disparate group of five on Sunday, where she will seek to convert her four-shot cushion into her first LPGA title





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Soo Bin Joo Shoprite LPGA Golf LPGA Tour Seaview Golf Club Final Round Leaderboard Windy Conditions Laetitia Beck Chizzy Iwai Aki Iwai

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