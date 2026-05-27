Sony World Photography Awards 2026 Shortlist Showcases Breathtaking Landscapes and Architecture

A look at the finalists and shortlisted entries in the professional competition's architecture and landscape categories, featuring storm-chaser photography, glacier documentation, mountain road etchings, and mystical forest scenes.

The Sony World Photography Awards has announced the finalists and shortlisted entries for the 2026 professional competition, spotlighting photographers who capture the defining stories of our era.

Among the most striking submissions are those in the architecture and landscape categories, which this year feature a remarkable range of natural and human-altered environments. From the violent beauty of supercell storms in America's Tornado Alley to the fragile retreat of glaciers in Chile, the selected images offer a powerful meditation on the relationship between humanity and the planet.

The awards, which attract thousands of entries globally, continue to elevate photography as a medium for both artistic expression and documentary truth. This year's professional jury praised the creativity and technical mastery evident in the shortlist, noting that many works push the boundaries of traditional landscape photography by incorporating elements of performance, installation, and digital manipulation





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