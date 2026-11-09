Sony RIALTO 65 System Expands Venice 2 to 65mm Cinema Format

Sony launches the RIALTO 65 camera extension system for the Venice 2. This new 65mm format solution offers a 9.6K open gate sensor with advanced color science and flexible shooting modes for professional filmmakers.

Sony has officially introduced the RIALTO 65, a specialized camera extension system designed to transform the existing VENICE 2 cinema camera into a powerful 65mm format imaging solution. This new hardware addition allows production teams to utilize a massive sensor measuring 53.75 mm wide by 35.83 mm high, featuring a diagonal dimension of approximately 64.60 mm. As one of the largest image sensors available in commercial cinema camera s, this technology enables filmmakers to capture images with exceptional spatial depth and subject separation.

Expanding VENICE 2 Capabilities to 65mm Format

The core mechanism of the RIALTO 65 involves integrating a compact camera head with the main VENICE 2 body. This integration leverages an imaging area approximately 2.2 times larger than that of a standard 35mm full-frame sensor. The significant increase in sensor size allows the system to render the presence of people, the sense of distance between the subject and background, and overall spatial depth with remarkable richness. Cinematographers can naturally emphasize main subjects even within expansive fields of view, creating immersive imagery that draws audiences deeply into the narrative scene.

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Flexible Shooting Modes and Sensor Readouts

The system is engineered to accommodate diverse shooting environments through two primary configurations. RIALTO 65 supports Extension Mode, where the camera head is physically separated from the VENICE 2 body, as well as Studio Mode, where the head is attached directly. This flexibility addresses the logistical challenges of conventional large camera systems, particularly in confined spaces or during handheld operations. The camera head itself measures approximately 115 mm × 154 mm × 63 mm and weighs roughly 1.5 kg, allowing it to be placed close to subjects or installed in tight spots.

Advanced Imaging Technology and Color Science

RIALTO 65 supports 9.6K 1.5:1 Open Gate readout, enabling flexible framing that maximizes the wide imaging area. It also offers a 9.6K 2.20:1 readout mode with a diagonal of approximately 59.04 mm to accommodate a broader range of lenses. Additional readout modes are scheduled to be introduced via future software updates to the VENICE 2 body. Users can select a Base ISO of 2500 or 10000 based on their creative intent. At Base ISO 2500, the system delivers 15+ stops of latitude, ensuring rich gradation from highlights to shadows in high-contrast scenes.

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Operational Efficiency and Workflow Integration

The system maintains the robust color science developed for VENICE 2 and CineAlta, including natural color reproduction and smooth skin-tone gradation. It supports internal recording in 16-bit X-OCN, which balances high-resolution image quality with efficient data operation. Since the VENICE 2 body handles primary functions like recording, users can continue utilizing existing AXS memory cards. This design ensures a smooth transition to the 65mm format without disrupting established operability, recording media assets, or peripheral workflows.

Connectivity Options and Production Metadata

RIALTO 65 does not include a built-in lens mount, allowing users to select third-party adapters suited to their specific production needs. It includes 11 types of drop-in ND filters with electronic contacts, which the VENICE 2 automatically recognizes. The cable connecting the head and body is designed for ease of handling and can be detached at both ends. Available in 4.5 m and 12 m options, the cable setup supports camera tilt and roll information recording as metadata. This data is valuable for post-production processes such as editing, VFX, and virtual production.