Sonke Gender Justice calls for SAPS and NPA reform following Amnesty International data showing only 8.6% conviction rate for rape, contrasting with NPA's 74% prosecution metric.

Gender justice organisation Sonke Gender Justice is demanding rigorous accountability within the South African Police Service and the National Prosecuting Authority. This appeal follows a critical report by Amnesty International that highlights severe systemic failures in handling sexual violence cases across the country.

Amnesty Report Exposes High Attrition Rates

The central conflict centers on diverging interpretations of justice outcomes in South Africa. Sonke Gender Justice argues that the current system fails survivors by placing additional obstacles in their path rather than providing support. The organisation points to an Amnesty International report titled I Shouldn't Have to Fight for Help: Rape Case Attrition and Barriers to Justice for Survivors in South Africa as evidence of these deep-rooted issues.

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The report examines how cases fall out of the criminal justice system from initial reporting to final prosecution. A national study of 3,952 rape cases revealed that 35% were closed by the police and 31% were declined by prosecutors. Only 19% proceeded to trial, resulting in a mere 8.6% conviction rate for a sexual offence when measured against the original sample of reported cases.

NPA Defends Prosecution Record Metrics

In response, the National Prosecuting Authority pushed back against the characterisation of rape case attrition as unacceptably high. The NPA cited its 2025/26 annual results tabled before parliament in October, which recorded a 74% conviction rate for sexual offences. The authority maintained that its prosecution record demonstrates tangible progress in tackling gender-based violence.

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The NPA stated that its Thuthuzela Care Centres assisted 46,301 victims during the financial year, exceeding the target of 40,000. These centres also conducted 1,236 awareness sessions. However, the NPA did not provide its latest figures for rape cases that were declined, withdrawn, or removed from the court roll.

Prosecutors attributed prolonged criminal proceedings to various factors including incomplete investigations, outstanding forensic reports, and difficulties securing witnesses. They noted that changes in legal representation, congested court rolls, and postponements also contribute to delays. The NPA highlighted its Prosecutor Guided Investigations project, which aims to identify evidentiary gaps before decisions are made about prosecution.

Sonke Demands Systemic Accountability Measures

Sonke Gender Justice backed the Amnesty proposal to make rape case attrition a national accountability indicator. They called for quarterly public reporting on how cases progress through the criminal justice system. The organisation insisted that data should be broken down by province, district, and police station to distinguish legitimate legal decisions from administrative failures.

The group warned against interpreting survivors' withdrawal from cases as a lack of interest in justice. Many survivors abandon proceedings because the process becomes too costly, exhausting, or unsafe. Sonke argued that an 8.6% conviction rate exposed the significant gap between reporting sexual violence and securing actual accountability.

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Recent Statistics and Activism Campaign Launch

Recent police crime statistics show that 9,908 rapes were reported between July and September 2026. This represents a 2.4% decrease from the 10,154 recorded during the same period last year. Despite this decrease, the pressure for government strengthening of the criminal justice system remains intense.

The NPA has continued to publicise successful prosecutions for gender-based violence and femicide. In a statement issued on November 19, it detailed convictions secured across provincial divisions between August and October 2026. These included multiple life sentences for rape, femicide, and the sexual abuse of children.

This growing pressure for accountability coincides with the launch of the annual 16 Days of Activism campaign. The event began in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, underscoring the urgent need for coordinated action to address gender-based violence. Sonke Gender Justice continues to advocate for a national case-tracking system and improved forensic capacity to support survivors.