Somaliland Opens Embassy in Jerusalem After Israeli Recognition, Sparking Regional and International Backlash

Somaliland has opened an embassy in Jerusalem following Israel's recognition of its independence, a move condemned by Somalia and the Palestinian Authority as illegal. The diplomatic expansion highlights deepening ties between the two regions, focusing on resource cooperation and strategic positioning, while drawing criticism over sovereignty and international law.

The breakaway region of Somaliland has formally opened an embassy in Jerusalem, marking a significant step in its diplomatic outreach following Israel 's recognition of its sovereignty last December.

The inauguration took place at a technology park in West Jerusalem during an official visit by Somaliland's President, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi. In a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the two leaders underscored a shared spiritual bond and explored avenues for cooperation, particularly in exploiting Somaliland's natural resources such as rare earth minerals and oil, as well as leveraging its strategic coastal location near the Red Sea.

Netanyahu praised Somaliland's decision to locate its embassy in Jerusalem, aligning with Israel's claim to the whole city as its capital, a stance not widely recognized internationally. This development has sparked strong reactions: Somalia, which still claims Somaliland as part of its territory, denounced the move as a violation of its sovereignty and urged the international community to uphold international law. The Palestinian Authority also condemned the opening, calling it a flagrant breach of international law and resolutions.

The African Union, along with countries like China, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia, had previously criticized Israel's recognition of Somaliland. Despite the controversy, bilateral ties have intensified, with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar visiting Hargeisa earlier in the year.

Somaliland's journey to this point stems from its unilateral declaration of independence in 1991 after Somalia's central government collapsed; since then, it has maintained relative stability with its own governance, currency, and security forces, but lacked broad international recognition until Israel's decisive step





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Somaliland Israel Jerusalem Embassy Recognition Sovereignty Somalia Palestinian Authority African Union Natural Resources Red Sea Diplomatic Relations International Law

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