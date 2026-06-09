Somalia Supports Referee Denied US Entry for World Cup

Somalia's Ministry of Sports has expressed deep regret and pledged unwavering support for referee Omar Artan after he was denied entry to the United States, preventing him from officiating at the World Cup finals. Despite diplomatic efforts with US authorities and FIFA, the denial stands, highlighting the impact of travel bans on international sports participation.

Somalia has voiced strong support for its referee Omar Artan after he was prevented from entering the United States , thereby missing the opportunity to become the first Somali official to officiate at a World Cup finals.

According to a statement released by Somalia's Ministry of Sports on Tuesday, the country expressed deep regret regarding the denial of entry for Artan, noting that despite diplomatic efforts with US authorities and FIFA, a positive resolution could not be reached. Artan, an award-winning referee selected among the 52 officials for the upcoming World Cup across Canada, Mexico, and the United States, was barred at Miami International Airport following what US Customs and Border Protection described as a routine inspection.

The Somali government reaffirmed its unwavering support for Artan, stating it has full confidence in his integrity, professionalism, and his ongoing contributions to football both domestically and globally. FIFA confirmed to Agence France-Presse that Artan will not be able to participate in the tournament, which is set to begin on Thursday. The continental football body, the Confederation of African Football, indicated it could not intervene but expressed sympathy for the referee.

The incident is linked to broader US immigration policies, as Somalia remains among the nations subject to a travel ban initially introduced during President Donald Trump's administration as part of a crackdown on immigration. This situation highlights the intersection of international sports diplomacy and geopolitical barriers, raising questions about the participation of officials from certain countries in major global events.

The denial not only affects Artan personally but also marks a significant setback for Somalia's representation on the world football stage. The Ministry of Sports' statement underscores the nation's commitment to supporting its athletes and officials amid external challenges, while FIFA's confirmation solidifies the reality that the referee will miss the tournament. With the World Cup just days away, the focus shifts to how such administrative decisions impact the diversity and inclusivity of the sport's premier competitions.

Artan's case may prompt discussions within the football community about ensuring that officials are not hindered by political restrictions. The story continues to develop as stakeholders consider the implications for future international assignments involving referees from travel-restricted nations





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