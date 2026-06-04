Somalia Election Dispute Turns Violent as Gunfire Erupts in Mogadishu

Heavy clashes between government forces and opposition militias in Mogadishu over controversial election delays, with leaders trading accusations and international calls for restraint.

The capital of Somalia , Mogadishu , was rocked by heavy exchanges of gunfire between government forces and opposition fighters late Wednesday as a political crisis over election delays erupted into violence.

Residents reported sustained shooting in several districts including Hamar Weyne, Shibis and Wardhigley, with the sounds of heavy weapons echoing through the night. Police spokesperson Sadik Dudishe said security forces were conducting a large-scale operation against heavily armed militias who had launched mortar attacks in some residential areas.

The clashes came hours after opposition leaders called for nationwide protests to demand the end of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud s term, which expired on May 15 but was extended by a year. The opposition argues the extension is unconstitutional and amounts to a power grab. The president has defended the move, citing the need for stability and ongoing efforts to transition to a direct electoral system.

Somalia has not held a one-person, one-vote election since 1969, relying instead on a complex indirect process involving clan elders. The current crisis threatens to undermine years of progress in rebuilding state institutions after decades of civil war and insurgency. The political impasse had been building for months. President Mohamud came to power in 2022 with a promise to pursue universal suffrage, but the process has been slow and contentious.

In April, the federal government and regional states signed a provisional agreement to hold direct elections, but key details remain unresolved. The expiration of the president s term without a successor triggered a constitutional vacuum, with the opposition accusing the government of derailing the electoral process. Former Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire, a prominent opposition figure, claimed he was attacked by government forces while preparing for a peaceful demonstration.

In a statement on social media, he said the responsibility for any casualties lies with the president whose term has expired. He described the attack as a grave assault on the constitutional rights of Somali citizens and a deliberate attempt to suppress peaceful assembly. Former President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed also issued a defiant statement, saying the violence would not halt the planned protests.

If the president and his soldiers think that we are afraid or that we will flee, we are not going to run away, he declared. The opposition has vowed to proceed with demonstrations despite the government s warning that they could destabilize the country. International reactions have been swift. The United States embassy in Mogadishu condemned the violence as reckless, urging all parties to exercise restraint.

An embassy statement emphasized that all leaders have a responsibility to preserve stability and resolve differences through peaceful means. The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) also called for dialogue, warning that the crisis could distract from the fight against Al-Shabaab militants. The United Nations expressed deep concern and urged the Somali authorities to ensure the safety of civilians and respect for political rights.

Meanwhile, the situation on the ground remains tense. Witnesses reported that government forces deployed heavily in the capital, setting up checkpoints and conducting house-to-house searches. Opposition strongholds saw the heaviest clashes, with civilian movements severely restricted. The Mogadishu streets, normally bustling at night, were eerily quiet as residents hunkered down.

The violence has raised fears of a broader conflict that could undo the fragile stability achieved in recent years. Somalia s political crisis is a stark reminder of the challenges facing the country as it struggles to build a democratic system after decades of authoritarian rule and civil war. The coming days will be critical, with both sides showing no signs of backing down.

The opposition s planned protest on Thursday could either serve as a catalyst for renewed dialogue or escalate into further bloodshed. The international community s role as a mediator will be crucial in preventing a slide into chaos. As the gunfire subsided by dawn, the underlying tensions remained unresolved, leaving Mogadishu on edge. The political future of Somalia hangs in the balance as the nation grapples with a crisis of legitimacy at the highest levels of government





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