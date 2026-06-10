Somali referee Omar Artan vows to take part in 2030 World Cup

Somali referee Omar Artan, who was denied entry to the United States for the World Cup, has vowed to take part in the next tournament in 2030. Artan's appointment to the 52-strong roster of referees for the finals in Canada, Mexico and the United States had been a huge source of pride for his compatriots.

Somali referee Omar Artan, who was denied entry to the United States for the World Cup, returned to a hero's welcome in Mogadishu and vowed to take part in the next tournament in 2030.

More than 100 supporters lined up outside the VIP section of Mogadishu's main airport, waving national flags as Artan disembarked from a Turkish Airlines flight to cheers. Somali referee Omar Artan, who was named men's referee of the year by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in 2025, was barred from entering the US on Saturday after arriving at Miami International Airport.

A US State Department official told AFP that the referee was associated with suspected members of terrorist organisations, making him ineligible for admission to the United States. Artan's appointment to the 52-strong roster of referees for the finals in Canada, Mexico and the United States had been a huge source of pride for his compatriots. Somalia's president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said in April he was a symbol of inspiration for the new generation of Somalis.

Artan vowed to continue making Somalia proud and stated that he will be at the next World Cup in 2030. The news of his denial to enter the US sparked reactions from the public and government officials, with Mohamed Said, a Mogadishu government official, calling it a wrong that hurts everybody concerned about humanity. Artan's determination to continue refereeing and making Somalia proud has inspired many of his fellow Somalis





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Somali Referee Omar Artan World Cup 2030 Confederation Of African Football CAF Men's Referee Of The Year

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