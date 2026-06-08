Somali Referee Omar Artan Dropped from World Cup Finals After Being Denied Entry to the United States

Omar Artan, the 2025 Confederation of African Football (CAF) men's referee of the year, has been dropped from the list of officials for the World Cup finals after he was denied entry to the United States. Artan was among the 52 referees announced by Fifa to officiate at the World Cup finals in Canada, Mexico and the United States, which runs from 11 June to 19 July.

Omar Artan , the 2025 Confederation of African Football (CAF) men's referee of the year, has been dropped from the list of officials for the World Cup finals after he was denied entry to the United States.

Artan, who was set to be the first Somali to referee at the World Cup finals, was barred from entering the country at Miami International Airport and is currently in Turkey. Somalia is one of several countries on a travel ban list introduced by President Donald Trump's administration. The decision was confirmed by Fifa, stating that a host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and who is admitted into their country.

Artan was among the 52 referees announced by Fifa to officiate at the World Cup finals in Canada, Mexico and the United States, which runs from 11 June to 19 July. He became a Fifa referee in 2018 and has officiated at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon). The Somali national football league championships official confirmed that Artan had been travelling with valid documents.

A Somali embassy official in Nairobi stated that Artan's diplomatic passport had been issued specifically to ease his travel after earlier visa difficulties. Speaking to the BBC, Andrew Giuliani, who leads the White House Task Force on the World Cup, said that while he couldn't go into detail, it was the right decision by customs and border patrol and he supports that decision. The decision has raised questions about the fairness of the World Cup selection process.

Artan's exclusion from the World Cup has been met with disappointment from the Somali football community, who had been looking forward to seeing him officiate at the tournament. The incident has also highlighted the challenges faced by African officials in accessing visas to travel to international tournaments





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