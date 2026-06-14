Somali Referee Omar Artan Denied US Entry but Retains World Cup Pay

Somali referee Omar Artan was denied entry to the United States for the World Cup, was interrogated for eleven hours, but FIFA will still pay him his full assignment fee. The incident highlights political tensions and FIFA's commitment to referee protection or continued compensation. This story covers his interrogation, the situation, the award he received from CAF, the potential conflict between U.S. Immigration Bureau and FIFA and impact on the world football community. The article emphasizes the security vexation or fear of infiltration of terrorists. It also summarises the subsequent letting Artan to leave his home after frustration and an international care.

Somali football referee Omar Artan , who was denied a visa to travel to the United States in order to officiate at the 2026 World Cup , will nevertheless receive the full tournament fee that FIFA has promised to pay all referees who are appointed to the event.

The 34‑year‑old referee from Mogadishu was the subject of a lengthy interrogation at Miami International Airport on Monday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials reportedly detained him for 11 hours before finally telling him that he was not allowed to enter the country. According to a U.S. government statement, the decision was based on concerns about Artan's alleged links to the Somali extremist group Al‑Shabab.

Artan himself has denied any connection to the group, saying that he was simply questioned by border officials about his background and that he had no affiliation with or knowledge of the militant organization. He described the experience as a major blow to his dream of standing on the World Cup field: "I'm just a referee who is trying to live my dream, the biggest dream of my life, to come to the World Cup.

" After the interrogation, Miami airport officials returned Artan to a flight bound for Turkey. He was then transferred to Istanbul, where FIFA representatives helped his family and organized a new international itinerary. From Istanbul, he boarded a flight to his home city of Mogadishu. Despite the setback, FIFA confirmed that it would pay Artan the full referee compensation package normally awarded to those who take charge of matches in the World Cup.

The official payment schedule means the money is released after the tournament has concluded, but the federation has stated that it will honour the existing contract for Artan in a timely fashion. The incident highlights the growing tension between U.S. immigration authorities and sporting officials from countries that have struggled with security concerns, and underscores FIFA's responsibility to protect referees from political interference. The referee's career has been marked by historic milestones.

In 2025, he was named the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) men's referee of the year, becoming the first individual from Somalia to win the accolade. That same year, he officiated the second leg of the CAF Champions League final, a match won by Egyptian club Pyramids FC against South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns. Earlier in 2025, Artan was appointed to the U‑20 World Cup in Chile, where he refereed three matches, including the third‑place play‑off.

He also handled two group matches at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2024 and continued to officiate at the following edition of the tournament. Following his return to Somalia, Artan announced a commitment to continue his rise within the international refereeing ranks. He has expressed ambition to take charge at the 2030 World Cup and to guide the next generation of referees from his country.

The broader implications of his experience may prompt the United States and FIFA to revisit protocols related to travel authorisations for players, officials and staff, ensuring that safety concerns do not impede the participation of qualified referees on the world's biggest stage. The incident has sparked debate among football fans and security analysts alike, with many calling for clearer communication between FIFA and international authorities to prevent similar disruptions for sport officials in the future.

While the fee has been secured, Artan's inability to compete in the U‑20 tournament and the 2026 World Cup will be felt by fans in the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Mali, Tunisia and other nations that will soon face possible match calls from a high‑profile referee. In September 2025, the former Somali referee was scheduled to appear in a friendly match in Salzburg between Paris St‑Germain and Aston Villa.

He has publicly thanked his homeland and the Somali diaspora for their unwavering support. Artan's case will serve as a case study in FIFA policy discussions surrounding security vetting and compensation, and may influence how the federation negotiates with host nations to protect its officials from political ramifications while ensuring fair compensation.





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