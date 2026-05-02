Somali Pirates Hijack Oil Tanker MT Eureka off Yemen Coast

Oil tanker MT Eureka has been hijacked by Somali pirates in the Gulf of Aden, marking the second such incident in 10 days. The hijacking highlights a resurgence in Somali piracy linked to the ongoing crisis with Houthi rebels and a resulting security vacuum.

A concerning resurgence of piracy off the coast of Yemen and Somalia has been highlighted by the hijacking of the oil tanker MT Eureka. Multiple Somali security officials confirmed to the BBC that the vessel, previously sailing under the Togolese flag, was seized in the Gulf of Aden near the port of Qana.

The hijacking occurred at approximately 5:00 AM local time (03:00 BST) this morning, and the tanker is now being directed towards Somali waters, where it is anticipated to anchor within the next few hours. This incident marks the second such seizure of an oil tanker in the region within a mere ten-day period, following the hijacking of the Honor 25 on April 22nd.

The pirates involved in the MT Eureka hijacking originated from a remote coastal area near Qandala, a town situated on the Gulf of Aden within the semi-autonomous Puntland region of Somalia. Adding to the escalating security concerns, the United Kingdom Maritime Transportation Operation (UKMTO) reported a separate incident on Friday involving armed individuals approaching a bulk carrier near Al-Mukala, Yemen.

These individuals, traveling in a 'skiff,' were also traced back to a remote coastal area, specifically the fishing town of Caluula (also known as Alula), located approximately 209 kilometers (130 miles) from the point of departure used by the hijackers of the MT Eureka. This geographical proximity and the simultaneous nature of the incidents strongly suggest a coordinated expansion of pirate activity along Somalia’s extensive coastline, which stretches 3,333 kilometers (2,071 miles) – the longest on the African mainland.

The resurgence of piracy is particularly alarming given the previous decline in such incidents since 2011. However, the current situation is directly linked to the ongoing crisis in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, where Houthi rebels have been actively targeting commercial vessels. The international naval focus has shifted to addressing the Houthi threat, inadvertently creating a security vacuum that Somali pirates are exploiting with increasing boldness.

A security official from Puntland emphasized the severity of the situation, stating that the current crisis is 'much worse than many realize,' and noting a significant increase in the movement of armed groups along the Somali coast. The lack of immediate public response from Somali authorities and the European Union Naval Force (EUNAVFOR), responsible for anti-piracy operations in the region, is raising further concerns. The recent surge in piracy began in late 2023, coinciding with the escalation of Houthi attacks.

This has effectively diverted international naval resources, allowing Somali pirates to operate with relative impunity. The situation is not merely a return to past patterns; it represents a potentially more dangerous phase, characterized by increased coordination and a willingness to target larger, more valuable vessels like oil tankers.

The hijacking of the MT Eureka and the attempted boarding of the bulk carrier serve as stark reminders of the vulnerability of maritime traffic in the region and the urgent need for a renewed and comprehensive approach to maritime security. The implications extend beyond economic losses, potentially disrupting global trade routes and exacerbating regional instability.

The international community must reassess its strategy and prioritize the restoration of a robust anti-piracy presence in the Gulf of Aden and off the Somali coast to prevent further escalation and safeguard vital shipping lanes. The situation demands a collaborative effort involving regional governments, international naval forces, and maritime security organizations to effectively counter this growing threat and ensure the safety of seafarers and the flow of commerce





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Somali Piracy Gulf Of Aden Yemen Oil Tanker MT Eureka Hijacking Maritime Security Houthi Rebels

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