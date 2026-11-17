Mohamed Yusuf, a Somali-American Uber driver, is in a coma after an alleged passenger assault in Hopkins, Minnesota, and police are examining whether bias played a role. A male suspect is in custody as advocates call for a hate crime investigation.

A Somali-American Uber driver is hospitalised and in a coma after allegedly being assaulted by a passenger on Saturday in Hopkins, Minnesota, his family said.

The state of Minnesota is investigating the attack. Police said investigators are examining whether bias played a role. The family of Mohamed Yusuf alleged on a GoFundMe page that the attack was driven by hate. The suspect asked Yusuf his name and said he did not like it, the driver's cousin, Abdinasir Ali, told the Somali Brief, a media site about Somali Americans.

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Hopkins police said on Monday investigators were considering all potential motives, including whether bias played a role in the assault. Police said the victim sustained substantial, life-threatening injuries that investigators believe were inflicted by a passenger in the vehicle. Police said they took a male suspect into custody. The suspect was held on probable cause assault charges, police said, adding his identity was not being released pending a formal charging decision.

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Hate Crime Probe and Rising Islamophobia

The investigation remained active, police said. The Muslim advocacy group Council on American-Islamic Relations called for a hate crime probe. Rights advocates have raised concerns about rhetoric against Somali Americans by US President Donald Trump and his allies, and condemned his immigration crackdown in Minnesota. US rights advocates have also noted rising Islamophobia over the past two-plus decades after the September 11 2001 attacks.

More recently, they point to anti-immigration policies, white supremacy and the fallout of Israel's war in Gaza. There will be accountability for this horrific crime, said Minnesota attorney-general Keith Ellison. Somali-American US representative Ilhan Omar said the dehumanisation of the Somali community has real consequences. The assault has drawn attention from state officials, Muslim advocacy groups and national political figures.

Formal Charging Decision Pending

Hopkins police continued to describe the case as an active investigation. No formal charging decision had been announced as of Monday.