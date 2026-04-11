Solly Msimanga Eyes Federal Chairperson Role at DA Congress

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga is confident in his bid for federal chairperson at the party's 2026 national congress. The congress is being held in Midrand this weekend, with voting scheduled for Sunday. Msimanga is competing against incumbent Ivan Meyer. This is not his first attempt to lead the party. Gwarube supports Geordin Hill-Lewis to become new DA leader.

11 April 2026 07:58\ Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga has expressed confidence in his prospects of being elected as the party's next federal chairperson . The DA is currently holding its highly anticipated 2026 national congress at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand this weekend, setting the stage for crucial leadership elections. The political landscape is abuzz with speculation and anticipation as party members prepare to cast their votes on Sunday.

Msimanga's bid for the federal chairperson position is against incumbent Ivan Meyer. This is not Msimanga's first foray into the race for federal chairperson. He previously contested the position at a past congress, demonstrating his ongoing commitment to the party's leadership structure and strategic direction. In the 2018 congress, Msimanga ran for the top position but was unsuccessful, ultimately losing to Athol Trollip. Trollip has since moved to ActionSA and currently serves as a Member of Parliament (MP) within that party. Msimanga believes that this moment is the right time for him to ascend through the ranks of the DA. He emphasizes that his campaign, which has been conducted across the country, has generated considerable support from party members. His vision for the party's future includes a fresh approach to tackling challenges and achieving electoral success. \Msimanga's campaign strategy underscores the necessity for innovative approaches and a shift away from past methodologies. He passionately argues that the DA must adapt and evolve to address the evolving political climate and the changing needs of the South African electorate. This sentiment is rooted in his assessment of the current state of South African politics, particularly regarding the decline of the largest political party in the country. The central theme of his campaign involves asking why the DA has not correspondingly gained ground as the largest party experiences a decline in support. He believes that the DA must implement changes to prevent a similar stagnation and to capitalize on opportunities presented by the current political shifts. He acknowledges the importance of the foundation laid by previous leaders, emphasizing his respect for their contributions while advocating for the necessity of new approaches to ensure the DA's future success. The challenge, according to Msimanga, is to learn from past experiences and to develop strategies that resonate with a wider segment of the population. Msimanga's viewpoint highlights a crucial period of introspection and potential change within the DA. The outcomes of the congress will likely have substantial implications for the party's strategic direction, internal dynamics, and its future electoral performance. The election is viewed as a test of the party's ability to adapt and to secure its position in South African politics. \This year's congress is a critical moment for the DA as it navigates the complex and evolving political landscape of South Africa. The contest between Msimanga and Meyer represents a significant decision point for the party, potentially influencing its trajectory in the coming years. Gwarube has endorsed Geordin Hill-Lewis to become the new DA leader. The focus is not solely on the federal chairperson role. There is a broader recognition of the significance of the other leadership positions. The outcome of the elections will influence the DA's direction, its strategies, and its future prospects. The choices made by DA members will determine how the party will approach the evolving needs of the South African electorate and how it will position itself within the complex political landscape. The focus is to drive the change that is expected to revitalise the party and to make it more competitive and appealing to a wider audience. Msimanga’s campaign has consistently emphasized the need for new strategies and a different leadership approach to reverse the challenges that the party is currently facing, and to regain lost ground. The congress will determine the party's capacity to implement these strategic adjustments. It is about revitalising the DA. The DA aims to become a major player in South African politics





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Democratic Alliance DA Solly Msimanga Federal Chairperson Politics

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