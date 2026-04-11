Solly Msimanga Confident in Bid for DA Federal Chairperson at Upcoming Congress

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga expresses confidence in his campaign to become the party's next federal chairperson at the upcoming 2026 national congress. He is contesting against incumbent Ivan Meyer. This is not his first time running for the position. He emphasizes the need for change and a new approach for the DA to remain competitive.

11 April 2026 07:58\ Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga has expressed strong confidence in his prospects of being elected as the party's next federal chairperson . The anticipation is palpable as the DA prepares for its 2026 national congress , scheduled to take place at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand this weekend.

The forthcoming congress is a critical juncture for the party, with key leadership positions up for grabs and the potential to chart a new course for the DA. The stakes are particularly high given the current political landscape and the DA's aspirations to solidify its position as a major player in South African politics. The party is at a crucial moment. The focus is now on the upcoming voting process, scheduled for Sunday. Solly Msimanga will be contesting the position of federal chairperson, facing incumbent Ivan Meyer in a closely watched race. This is not Msimanga's first foray into the federal chairperson contest, having previously vied for the position at a past congress. His prior experience in the race has undoubtedly equipped him with valuable insights and a deeper understanding of the party's internal dynamics, strengthening his bid this time around. He is actively seeking to rise through the party’s ranks. His campaign has reportedly generated substantial support across the country, indicating a growing momentum behind his candidacy.\His campaign is built on the premise of introducing a fresh perspective and approach to address the challenges facing the party. Msimanga has articulated a clear vision for the DA, emphasizing the need for innovation and adaptation to meet the evolving political environment. He has highlighted the need for the DA to evolve and adapt its strategy and approach to effectively resonate with voters and grow its support base. During the party’s 2018 congress, Msimanga also competed for the top position but was unsuccessful, losing to Athol Trollip, who has since transitioned to ActionSA and is now serving as a Member of Parliament (MP) for that party. Reflecting on his past experience, Msimanga is using his deep understanding of the party's inner workings to refine his current strategy. His campaign emphasizes the need for change, advocating for a different approach to address the party's current situation and to propel it forward. He argues that the DA must implement a new strategy to achieve better results. He has underscored the need for the DA to address its strategic direction. His approach involves a careful assessment of past achievements while seeking to introduce new elements that will reinvigorate the party and attract a wider audience. Msimanga is keenly aware of the party’s rich history and believes the need for change is critical at this point in time.\Msimanga's ambitions are driven by a deep conviction that the DA needs a new approach to remain relevant and competitive in the South African political arena. He believes the party needs to address the root causes of its difficulties and craft a vision that appeals to a broader audience. Msimanga questions why the DA has not been growing, while the biggest party in South Africa is dropping phenomenally. His strategy is carefully tailored to answer this critical question. He has expressed his understanding of previous leadership and the foundations laid by those leaders, whilst still advocating for a new approach. His candidacy reflects the party’s internal dynamics and its commitment to internal debate. He is confident that the changes he will bring to the table will lead to a new era for the DA. The congress this weekend is a pivotal moment for the Democratic Alliance. The outcome of the federal chairperson election will have profound implications for the party's direction and its ability to compete effectively in future elections. The DA is in the midst of navigating a complex political landscape, and the choices made at this congress will be critical to the party's ability to navigate the challenges. The upcoming vote is more than just an internal election; it represents a significant opportunity for the DA to reassess its strategy. The decisions made will shape the party's future. The DA will need to build on its strengths while actively addressing its weaknesses to effectively resonate with voters and solidify its position in South African politics. This congress will determine if the DA can capitalize on this opportunity





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