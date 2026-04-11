Solly Msimanga Aims to Rebuild DA Grassroots Structures, Prioritizing Gauteng's Role

Gauteng DA leader Solly Msimanga outlines his plan to rebuild the party's grassroots structures, particularly in Gauteng, if elected federal council chair, focusing on service delivery and expanding the party's reach.

Solly Msimanga , the Gauteng DA leader and Member of Provincial Legislature (MPL), has outlined his priorities should he be elected as the party's federal council chair. Speaking at the DA federal congress held at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, he emphasized the critical need to rebuild the party's grassroots structures, particularly in Gauteng , the economic powerhouse of South Africa .

Msimanga highlighted the significant exodus of black leaders from the DA, especially in 2019, as a primary cause for the collapse of these crucial local structures. He noted the departure of key figures like Mmusi Maimane, Herman Mashaba, and John Moodey, all originating from Gauteng, and later, Makashule Gana and Khume Ramulifho. These individuals played a pivotal role in building and maintaining the DA's presence on the ground, and their exits left a void that significantly weakened the party's operational capacity. Msimanga's focus is on replicating the rebuilding efforts that have been undertaken in Gauteng at the national level, aiming to create robust structures capable of effectively contesting and winning elections across the country. He believes that the DA must strengthen its internal infrastructure to truly challenge the ruling party, the ANC. His approach suggests that effective structures form the foundation upon which success can be built.\The DA has faced challenges over the years, marked by the departure of numerous senior leaders who cited concerns about the party's approach to transformation and other internal issues. Patricia Kopane, a former DA MP of two decades, resigned in 2022, citing the party's shift away from her political interests, and characterizing it as a party that primarily served the interests of white citizens. She subsequently joined ActionSA. Former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba, who also left the DA in 2019, having only served a fraction of his term, founded ActionSA. In March 2023, Gwen Ngwenya, the DA's policy chief, resigned shortly before a federal congress, citing a new role leading Airbnb's policy and legislative activities in the Middle East and Africa. Other prominent figures who have left the party include former KwaZulu-Natal MPL Mbali Ntuli, former MP Phumzile van Damme, and former party leaders Mmusi Maimane and Lindiwe Mazibuko, showcasing the scale of leadership attrition. Additional departures include former Gauteng leader John Moodey, former Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi, former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille, and former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip. This constant turnover highlights the internal pressures and challenges the party must navigate to remain viable and competitive.\Looking beyond the immediate concerns of structural repair, Msimanga emphasizes that the DA aims to build structures dedicated to fostering service delivery and addressing the core issues that resonate with communities. With the DA now participating in a government of national unity, Msimanga notes a significant shift in the party's focus. He stated that the conversation has changed, moving away from purely opposition politics towards an emphasis on the DA's role in government and its desired projection to the public. The congress is envisioned as a platform to affirm the DA's goals for the upcoming 2026 local government elections and to define the party's future direction. Analysts view this congress as a generational handover, with younger leaders stepping into more prominent roles. Msimanga believes that the work of the previous generation has laid the groundwork for the party's current position, and it is now the responsibility of the younger generation to strategize how to grow the DA to become the largest party in South Africa. He acknowledged that while the ANC is losing support at a rapid rate, the DA's growth has not kept pace. Msimanga's desire to become federal council chair is driven by the aim to expand the party’s reach, especially in rural areas, where they need more support. This suggests that the party is aware of its weak areas and is working towards expansion by addressing the weaknesses





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DA Solly Msimanga Gauteng Grassroots Federal Council South Africa Politics Leadership Elections

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