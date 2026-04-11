Solly Msimanga Aims to Rebuild DA Grassroots, Prioritizing Gauteng and Rural Support

Gauteng DA leader Solly Msimanga outlines his plan to rebuild the party's grassroots structures, particularly in Gauteng, following the exodus of key leaders. He aims to strengthen the DA's presence in rural areas and position the party for future electoral success.

Solly Msimanga , the Gauteng DA leader and MPL, has outlined his priorities if elected as the party’s federal council chair. His primary focus will be on rebuilding the grassroots structures of the Democratic Alliance, particularly in Gauteng , the economic and financial heart of South Africa. These structures suffered significant setbacks following the departure of numerous black leaders, a period marked by resignations and accusations of the party failing to prioritize transformation.

Msimanga emphasized the critical need to restore these foundations, stating that the loss of key figures like Mmusi Maimane, Herman Mashaba, and John Moodey, all originating from Gauteng, severely weakened the party's local presence. The exodus, coupled with the resignations of individuals like Makashule Gana and Khume Ramulifho, highlighted the fragility of existing structures and the urgent requirement for renewal. Msimanga’s vision includes building robust structures capable of competing and securing victories in upcoming elections, mirroring the rebuilding efforts already underway in Gauteng.\The DA's challenges extend beyond Gauteng, as the party has witnessed the departure of numerous high-profile leaders over the years, who cited concerns regarding the party’s direction and commitment to inclusivity. Patricia Kopane, a former DA MP, resigned after two decades, citing the party's perceived shift towards a more “white” identity. She subsequently joined ActionSA, a party founded by former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba, who himself resigned from the DA in 2019. Further losses included Gwen Ngwenya, the DA policy chief, and other notable figures such as Mbali Ntuli, Phumzile van Damme, Lindiwe Mazibuko, Bongani Baloyi, Patricia de Lille, and Athol Trollip. The cumulative effect of these departures has left the DA grappling with the need to reconnect with voters and strengthen its ability to deliver on promises. Msimanga stressed that the goal is not merely to construct structures for electoral participation, but to cultivate a force focused on service delivery and addressing the issues most relevant to communities. The DA's participation in the government of national unity presents a new dynamic, shifting the focus from opposition to active participation and policy implementation. This shift, according to Msimanga, also involves crafting a compelling manifesto for the 2026 local government elections, setting the stage for the 2029 national elections.\Analysts have noted that the DA federal congress signifies a transition of leadership, with a younger generation poised to take on greater responsibility. Msimanga acknowledged the contributions of previous leaders but emphasized the need for fresh strategies to propel the DA forward. He highlights the urgent need for the DA to capitalize on the declining support for the ANC, aiming to transform the DA into the largest political party in South Africa. Despite its growth, the DA faces challenges in rural areas, which Msimanga intends to address through his campaign for federal council chair. His vision involves a hands-on approach, working directly on the ground to secure support. He specifically stated, the DA is growing to become the biggest party in South Africa. But we are not growing in the rural areas, and this is why I’m standing as the chairperson of the federal council, to go on the ground and win that support. This grassroots strategy is aimed at strengthening the party's presence nationwide and ensuring it can effectively advocate for the needs of diverse communities. The DA is striving to develop programs to achieve its goals and expand its reach and influence across the country





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DA Solly Msimanga Gauteng Grassroots Political Strategy

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