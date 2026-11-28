Manufacturer Solenis offers free pool chlorine to the City of Johannesburg, which never responded despite claiming a shortage. Local supply is ample.

Solenis, a major US-owned multinational chemical manufacturer with local production facilities in South Africa, has formally offered the City of Johannesburg free chlorine to reopen its municipal swimming pools, a proposal the city government has ignored. The offer, which included ready trucks for immediate delivery at no cost, was made on November 17, following the city's announcement that all 57 of its operational pools would close for the school holiday period due to an alleged supply crisis.

Manufacturer Claims Abundant Supply and No Shortage

Andre Westerveld, the General Manager of Solenis, confirmed that the company has sufficient stock of HTH pool chlorine to meet the city's needs, contradicting official narratives from local government regarding scarcity. Westerveld stated that despite the company's efforts to assist, there has been no response from city officials, leaving their warehouse in Chloorkop, Ekurhuleni, fully stocked with hundreds of 25kg containers of the necessary chemical. The company's stance is that the chlorine shortage claim is factually incorrect, as their production lines are operating normally and inventory levels are high.

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City Officials Fail to Return Communication

Despite multiple attempts by Solenis sales head Vivienne Meuwesen to contact Mbulelo Bezu, the city's acting director of community development, no communication was established to facilitate the donation. Meuwesen attempted to reach Bezu via telephone on several occasions without success and subsequently sent a formal letter expressing the company's readiness to deliver supplies immediately, yet she received no reply. The lack of response from the acting director has persisted for over a week, leaving the manufacturer unable to execute their offer to restore safe access to swimming facilities for residents during the summer break.

Contradictory Accounts on Procurement and Pricing

The City of Johannesburg has faced scrutiny over its procurement practices after spokesperson Virgil James revealed that the municipality purchased 200 buckets of 25kg HTH in October for a total of R750,000, equating to a unit price of R3,750. This price is significantly higher than Solenis's standard retail rate of R1,200 per container, a price point that has remained unchanged for two years. City officials attributed the rapid exhaustion of their limited supply to extreme heat, poor water quality, and increased pool usage, although the supply was expected to last approximately two months.

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Regional Context and Water Safety Concerns

The situation in Johannesburg occurs against a backdrop of chlorine-related challenges across Gauteng, including recent closures of eight municipal pools in Tshwane due to chlorine gas shortages. Tshwane has previously battled broader chlorine supply issues that impacted drinking water safety, leading to acute gastrointestinal illnesses in Bronkhorstspruit and boil-water advisories in central Pretoria areas in October. NCP Chlorchem, South Africa's only local manufacturer of chlorine gas, has also confirmed to the Sunday Times that it has no manufacturing constraints and holds ample stock at its Chloorkop plant, further undermining the narrative of a regional scarcity.

Tender Issued Amidst Unanswered Offers

While Solenis remains waiting for a go-ahead to deliver free supplies, the City of Johannesburg has proceeded with standard procurement procedures, issuing a tender notice through City Parks inviting qualified suppliers to submit offers for chlorine by December 2. The divergence between the city's active tender process and its silence regarding the manufacturer's donation highlights a disconnect in crisis management. As the city continues to debate the causes of the closure, the pools remain shut, and the offer from Solenis stands unacknowledged by the local authority.