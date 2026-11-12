SolarAfrica SunCentral Unveils Multi-Buyer Wheeling Model for SMEs

SolarAfrica expands SunCentral solar power wheeling to smaller businesses, distributing output from 114MW plant to 42 customers via Open Access Energy software.

SolarAfrica has significantly expanded its renewable energy distribution model by allowing smaller commercial and industrial enterprises to access solar power through its SunCentral development in the Northern Cape. This strategic shift moves beyond traditional single-customer wheeling agreements, enabling the company to distribute electricity generated by its 114MW plant to 42 distinct clients across multiple sites.

Multi-Buyer Distribution Mechanism

SolarAfrica Chief Operating Officer Vincent Labuschagne confirmed that the operator is no longer reserving electricity wheeling exclusively for large-scale industrial users. Instead, the company offers one-to-many flexible agreements that allow businesses of varying sizes to purchase power directly. This approach contrasts with the initial phase of the project, which supplied power to only three customers, demonstrating a scalable solution for broader market access.

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The distribution network currently serves 45 customers in total when combining all phases of the SunCentral development, which includes SunCentral 1, 2, and 3. These three facilities constitute the first 342MW phase of SolarAfrica's planned 1GW SunCentral development. While SunCentral 1 is fully operational, SunCentral 2 is in the later stages of construction, and work on SunCentral 3 is expected to begin shortly.

Operational Performance and Technical Data

SunCentral 1, located between Hanover and De Aar, reached commercial operation on 16 September. The facility is rated at 114MWp, representing its peak direct-current capacity, and can export 100MW of alternating current to the national grid. In its first full month of supply, October, the plant produced 23.4GWh of electricity, according to SolarAfrica data.

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Open Access Energy (OAE), the Cape Town-based start-up providing settlement software for the project, reported that output between 16 and 30 September was 7.57GWh based on readings from Eskom. Neither SolarAfrica nor OAE have disclosed the specific names of the buyers, citing customer confidentiality agreements. However, OAE CEO Gerjo Hoffman noted that clients include property management companies and data centres.

Software-Driven Settlement Process

Open Access Energy manages the complex accounting required for multi-customer wheeling. The Energypro software collects data on plant generation, customer consumption at delivery points, and the terms of each power purchase agreement. It allocates output by honoring firm commitments first and prepares nomination information for submission to Eskom.

OAE describes SunCentral 1 as the first utility-scale, multi-buyer wheeling project in Africa settled on locally developed, purpose-built software. While the claim pertains to the software rather than the physical plant, it highlights a technological innovation in grid management. Gerjo Hoffman emphasized that while energisation is the visible milestone, a wheeling deal is truly proven at every month-end when customer bills match promised deliveries.

Market Impact and Future Expansion

This expansion marks a shift in how solar power is commoditized in South Africa, democratizing access to utility-scale renewable energy. By splitting output among 42 customers, SolarAfrica reduces the risk associated with single-buyer contracts and opens new revenue streams for smaller enterprises. The project demonstrates that grid infrastructure can support distributed generation models without requiring extensive physical upgrades for each new connection.

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As construction continues on SunCentral 2 and 3, the availability of additional capacity will further solidify this multi-buyer model. The integration of specialized settlement software ensures transparency and accuracy in billing, addressing a critical barrier to entry for smaller businesses. This development positions SolarAfrica as a key player in the transition toward a more decentralized and accessible energy market.