Software Developer Role in Pretoria for Tech and Engineering Firm

A technology and engineering-focused organization invites applications for a full-time hybrid Software Developer position in Pretoria. The role centers on building, testing, and maintaining software that empowers clients to overcome complex business challenges. The successful candidate will be tasked with producing clean, efficient, and maintainable code, troubleshooting and fixing defects, ensuring quality through testing, collaborating on innovative solutions, and iteratively improving applications and processes. Client interaction includes translating business needs into technical implementations and participating in discussions with stakeholders. Collaboration with developers, engineers, and project teams is essential, as is contributing to the evolution of development practices. The position demands a bachelor's degree in a relevant field and 2-5 years of hands-on software development experience, alongside proficiency in programming principles, strong attention to detail, and the capacity to work independently and within groups.

A leading technology and engineering firm is looking to hire a skilled Software Developer for a full-time hybrid role based in Pretoria . The position involves creating, testing, and maintaining software applications that allow clients to address intricate business problems.

The ideal applicant will have a background in developing reliable, scalable, and high-performance solutions and will thrive in a cooperative team setting. Key responsibilities include writing efficient, clean, and maintainable code in line with industry best practices; debugging and resolving technical issues; performing testing and quality assurance; working with colleagues to design and implement innovative applications; and continuously enhancing software and processes.

The developer will also engage with clients, help convert their needs into technical solutions, participate in stakeholder meetings, cooperate with cross-functional teams, and contribute to improving development standards. Required qualifications consist of a bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or similar, plus 2-5 years of experience in software development. Candidates must demonstrate strong programming skills, meticulous attention to detail, a dedication to quality, and the ability to work both autonomously and as part of a team





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Software Developer Pretoria Hybrid Position Full-Time Technology Firm Engineering Software Development Client Solutions Code Quality Team Collaboration Debugging Testing Bachelor's Degree Computer Science Programming

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