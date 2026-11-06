Ofcom says Snapchat disabled Find Friends by default for UK children to reduce grooming risk

Ofcom announced that Snapchat has begun turning off its Find Friends feature by default for UK users under 18, a step the regulator calls important for reducing online grooming risk. Snapchat committed to the change in May and said effective age checks for under-18s should be in place by the end of the year.

British media regulator Ofcom said on Friday that Snapchat had begun disabling its Find Friends feature by default for child users in Britain, in what it called an important step to reduce the risk of online grooming.

The friend-discovery feature helps users find and add new contacts. Ofcom said the change would make it harder for strangers to contact children on the image-sharing social media platform. Ofcom considers Snapchat among the largest and most popular online services used by children in Britain. The regulator said in May that Snapchat was used by 32% of children aged eight to 12 in Britain.

Also read SAA fails to find strategic partner as bailouts drain fiscus

Ofcom monitors Snapchat rollout for UK children

That usage persists despite the platform's minimum age restriction of 13. Oliver Griffiths, director of Ofcom's Online Safety Group, said the change was long overdue. He said the regulator would monitor Snapchat's rollout of the new protection this month. Snapchat had committed to making such a change in May, and told the regulator more recently that effective age checks for under 18s should be in place by the end of the year.

Advertisement

The platform did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday. The announcement marks a concrete shift in how Snapchat handles friend discovery for younger users in the UK. The feature had allowed users to find and add new contacts, which Ofcom said could expose children to strangers. There have long been concerns about online grooming on social media.

A 2025 analysis of British police data by the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children showed that 40% of recorded offences involving sexual communication with a child where the platform was identified took place on Snapchat. Ofcom has pressed major tech firms to introduce stronger anti-grooming measures. It has said that online grooming can have devastating, lifelong consequences for children.

Tech firms face fines for failing to curb grooming

The regulator also re-issued a warning to other tech companies failing to tackle grooming risks, saying they risked fines of up to 10% of their qualifying global revenue. Snapchat has disabled its Find Friends feature by default for UK children to curb online grooming risks. The change applies to child users in Britain and is intended to limit how easily strangers can contact them. Ofcom said it would track how the rollout proceeds this month.

The regulator's May statement that Snapchat was used by 32% of children aged eight to 12 underlined concerns about underage use. Snapchat's minimum age restriction is 13, but the reported usage among younger children showed the gap between policy and practice. The new default setting aims to reduce one route for unwanted contact. Ofcom's warning to other tech companies included the possibility of fines of up to 10% of qualifying global revenue.

Advertisement

That warning was re-issued as part of the regulator's push for stronger anti-grooming measures. The regulator has said online grooming can have devastating, lifelong consequences for children. The NSPCC analysis of British police data in 2025 found that 40% of recorded offences involving sexual communication with a child where the platform was identified took place on Snapchat. That figure was cited amid long-standing concerns about online grooming on social media.

Snapchat commits to age checks by year end

Ofcom said the default change would make it harder for strangers to contact children on the platform. Griffiths said the change was long overdue and that Ofcom would monitor Snapchat's rollout this month. Snapchat had committed to the change in May. More recently, it told the regulator that effective age checks for under 18s should be in place by the end of the year.