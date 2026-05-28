SMME Challenges Amid Tourism Equity Fund Suspension and R1m Pitch Opportunity

Entrepreneurs face bureaucratic hurdles as Tourism Equity Fund is suspended; Kasi SME pitch challenge offers R1m prize.

South African entrepreneurs have one week left to enter the Kasi SME pitch challenge , which offers a R1 million prize. The competition aims to support small businesses, but many are frustrated by the suspension of the Tourism Equity Fund (TEF), a government program designed to boost transformation in the tourism sector.

Critics say the TEF is mired in bureaucratic red tape that has stifled the growth of small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs). The suspension of the fund without notifying parliament's tourism portfolio committee has been seen as undermining transformation objectives. Officials confirmed that TEF applications and operations were halted in the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 financial year at the instruction of the minister.

As of 31 January, the TEF had received 442 applications at the basic assessment stage, 58 under due diligence review, and 23 projects approved to the value of R446 million. Of this, R239 million was committed for grants and accessory loans.

However, the slow processing and lack of transparency have left many applicants in limbo. Tourism director-general Nkhumeleni Victor Vele and his team were recently grilled by the portfolio committee. Members accused the department of dishonesty, saying its presentation did not reflect the reality experienced by applicants. Most applications were rejected without a valid reason, and many applicants decided to withdraw against their will due to delayed approval.

The delays rendered the funds no longer necessary because of high cost after long delays. This has deepened distrust between the government and small business owners who rely on such funding to start or expand their operations. The Kasi SME pitch challenge, organized by a private sector consortium, provides an alternative path for entrepreneurs who have been let down by government programs.

Participants must submit their business ideas and pitches by the end of the week for a chance to win the R1 million prize. The competition underscores the need for more efficient and accessible funding mechanisms for SMMEs, which are vital for economic growth and job creation in South Africa. Many entrepreneurs see the pitch challenge as a glimmer of hope in a landscape dominated by bureaucratic obstacles.

However, they also emphasize that one competition cannot replace a well-functioning government support system. The tourism sector, in particular, has been hard hit by the TEF suspension, as many small businesses in hospitality and travel were counting on the fund to recover from the pandemic. Without timely access to capital, these enterprises face closure or stagnation. The portfolio committee has called for a thorough review of the TEF process and for immediate measures to restore confidence among applicants.

Meanwhile, the Kasi SME pitch challenge continues to accept entries. It requires participants to present innovative solutions that address local challenges, with winners announced in the coming months. For now, entrepreneurs are left navigating a fractured funding landscape, hoping that the pitch challenge will deliver where government has failed. The broader message is clear: South Africa's SMME sector needs streamlined, transparent, and responsive support systems to thrive.

The Kasi SME pitch challenge may be a small step, but it represents the kind of initiative that could reshape the entrepreneurial ecosystem if scaled appropriately. As the deadline approaches, many are rushing to submit their proposals, aware that the competition is fierce but the reward could be transformative. The next week will determine whether the R1 million prize goes to a business that might otherwise have been lost to the red tape





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SMME Tourism Equity Fund Pitch Challenge Bureaucracy Funding

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