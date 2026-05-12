Small West Coast town makes a splash with affordable coastal living

A small fishing village nestled along the Berg River estuary is becoming a hot spot for buyers seeking an affordable coastal lifestyle near Cape Town. With growing interest and new developments, Velddrif is making waves on the West Coast property map.

Affordable coastal living is putting this small West Coast town in the spotlight - A small fishing village along the West Coast is drawing growing interest from buyers looking for affordable coastal property near Cape Town, rising demand and new developments are putting Velddrif firmly on the West Coast property map.

Prices of apartments currently range between R1.35 million and R1.65 million, while entry-level freestanding homes are selling from around R1.85 million to R2.5 million. Mid-range homes are typically priced between R2.7 million and R3.4 million, while waterfront and beachfront properties can reach between R7.5 million and R15 million. While buyers aged between 36 and 64 remain the dominant market, younger buyers are increasingly entering the area as remote work and flexible lifestyles make smaller coastal towns more practical.

Residents are drawn to Velddrif’s relaxed atmosphere, open space, and traditional fishing village character, along with lower prices compared to nearby destinations such as Langebaan. Although Velddrif has fewer than 4 000 homes, several major developments are expected to support further growth in the coming years, including the planned construction of a new Carinus Bridge across the Berg River.

Another major project is De Drift, a new shopping mall expected to strengthen Velddrif’s position as a service hub for surrounding towns





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Small West Coast Town Affordable Coastal Living Demographic Major Developments Tourism

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