Slovo Park Residents Still Waiting for Promised Upgrading Amid Consultant-Driven Delays

Over a decade after a High Court ruling mandated the upgrading of Slovo Park under the UISP, residents remain in limbo due to persistent delays and misguided consultant-driven plans. Despite significant public expenditure, the settlement has seen minimal progress, with officials and politicians often undermining efforts. The latest consultant’s proposal for a housing project, ignoring UISP principles, highlights ongoing systemic failures.

For over a decade, the residents of Slovo Park , an informal settlement south of Eldorado Park, have been awaiting dignified development under the Upgrading of Informal Settlements Programme ( UISP ), as mandated by a High Court ruling in Johannesburg.

Despite the allocation of generous public funds, the settlement remains plagued by minimal temporary services, highlighting a systemic failure in implementing the UISP. The City of Joburg has spent significant resources on consultancies that have yielded little progress, with planners repeatedly misunderstanding the inclusive and participatory nature of the UISP. Since 2016, the parliamentary portfolio committee on human settlements has sought accountability from the city, yet no comprehensive report on expenditure has been provided.

In 2017, a consulting firm was appointed to guide Slovo Park’s development but approached the project as a conventional housing initiative, ignoring the UISP’s requirements. Despite extensive efforts by a task team, including NGOs and academics, to educate planners on in situ upgrading, the firm secured municipal approval and payment for a flawed plan. Although the city eventually shelved this plan, it continued to rely on consultants, each misunderstanding the UISP’s principles.

By 2021, the city’s inability to procure consultants led the provincial department of human settlements to intervene, appointing yet another planning firm. In 2022, the task team developed a social compact and a memo outlining intergovernmental roles, but political resistance delayed their approval until May 2023.

However, just two months later, it was revealed that Slovo Park was excluded from the city’s UISP business plan, eroding trust and prompting the Slovo Park Community Development Forum (SPCDF) to appeal to the parliamentary portfolio committee. By 2025, task team meetings resumed under the committee’s oversight, and the province returned planning procurement to the city, which appointed another architecture firm overseen by a consultant. Throughout this period, officials and politicians have often undermined each other, hindering progress.

Submissions to the draft white paper on human settlements and the city’s informal settlement policy have emphasized the need for in-house expertise and reduced reliance on consultants. Despite these efforts, the City of Joburg’s 2025 draft policy assigns UISP management to a consulting firm, perpetuating the cycle of misguided planning. The latest consultant’s proposal for a housing project, with exclusionary beneficiary criteria, demonstrates a continued failure to grasp the UISP’s inclusive principles





TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Slovo Park UISP Informal Settlements Housing Policy Community Development

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Merafong residents exposed to deadly asbestos as municipality concedes health hazardAsbestos-roofed houses are a concern for Merafong and the surrounding areas; the Merafong city local municipality has conceded.

Read more »

Service delivery to determine how Tshwane and Ekurhuleni residents voteAreas suffer vandalism of traffic lights, cable theft, unemployment and corruption

Read more »

Service delivery to determine how Tshwane and Ekurhuleni residents voteAreas suffer vandalism of traffic lights, cable theft, unemployment and corruption

Read more »

Vosloorus Residents Demand Answers in Spaza Shop Owner's DisappearanceResidents of Vosloorus marched to the police station seeking information about Mazwi Kubheka, a spaza shop owner who went missing in April and recently reappeared under unclear circumstances. Investigations are ongoing to determine the details of his disappearance and alleged abduction.

Read more »

Ekurhuleni reminds residents of spaza shop complianceFailure to comply with these requirements constitutes a violation of municipal by-laws.

Read more »

Residents protest after N2 crash injures pupilsThree pupils remain in hospital at Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital after the accident

Read more »