Slavutych: From Chernobyl Haven to Refuge for Ukraine War Displaced

The town of Slavutych, originally built for Chernobyl evacuees, is now providing shelter to those fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, echoing its past as a haven for the displaced.

Slavutych , a town originally conceived as a Soviet utopia for those displaced by the Chernobyl disaster, is experiencing a poignant rebirth as a sanctuary for individuals fleeing the current Russia n invasion of Ukraine .

Built with grand ambition, Slavutych boasts impressive infrastructure – a large theatre, a stadium, comprehensive schools, a fully equipped hospital, and expansive rows of standardized concrete apartment buildings. This design embodied the Soviet ideal of 'friendship of the peoples,' aiming to create a harmonious community for those uprooted by the 1986 Chernobyl catastrophe.

Following the explosion at the Chernobyl reactor on April 26, 1986, a collaborative effort involving workers and architects from eight Soviet republics – Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, and Russia – rapidly constructed the town. The disaster forced hundreds of thousands of people from their homes in Ukraine, Belarus, and Russia as radioactive fallout spread across Europe, marking the world’s worst nuclear accident.

The majority of the population from Prypyat, the city closest to the Chernobyl reactor and home to many of its workers, were resettled in Slavutych. However, the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991 and the eventual closure of the Chernobyl plant in 2000 brought economic hardship and a sense of despair to many Slavutych residents, prompting a significant exodus.

Today, the town’s population has dwindled to approximately 20,000, a stark contrast to the 50,000 it was designed to accommodate, leaving some buildings abandoned and decaying. The landscape of Slavutych began to shift again with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. As of recent reports, approximately 1,265 individuals have sought refuge in the town, according to Mykola Kalachnyk, the head of the Kyiv region administration overseeing Slavutych.

While this number represents a substantial influx, it remains a small fraction of the 3.7 million Ukrainians displaced by the ongoing conflict, as documented by the United Nations. Notably, Russian forces briefly occupied Slavutych in March 2022, but were swiftly driven out by Ukrainian troops. The town’s history of displacement and resilience resonates deeply with those seeking safety within its borders. Olga, a 50-year-old resident who arrived with her elderly and disabled mother, exemplifies this sentiment.

She shared, 'Here the people have been through so much and they understand us.

' Olga was previously forced to evacuate Enegodar, a town housing workers from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant – Europe’s largest nuclear facility, which remains under Russian control. After spending 18 months living with another family in Zaporizhzhia, Olga and her mother were provided with a new apartment in Slavutych in 2024. Bernadette Castel-Hollingsworth, the UNHCR representative in Ukraine, emphasizes the pervasive impact of the war, stating that 'every family in Ukraine has been touched' by displacement.

The town is actively adapting to accommodate the new arrivals, with support from the government and the United Nations. A children’s nursery and a section of the hospital have been renovated and repurposed into apartments for displaced families.

Kateryna Romanenko, a 40-year-old who fled the besieged city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region shortly before its capture by Russian forces in 2023, expresses her gratitude for her new home in Slavutych, describing it as the 'most positive' experience she’s had in the past four years. She benefits from rent-free housing, only paying for utilities.

However, the desire to return home remains strong for many. Tolstova, a widow currently residing in a hospital dormitory, spent several months with a friend who had worked at Chernobyl before finding temporary shelter in Slavutych. Despite her hope to eventually leave, she acknowledges the assistance she has received, recognizing it as a continuation of the Soviet principle of 'friendship of the peoples.

' The story of Slavutych is a powerful testament to the cyclical nature of displacement and the enduring human spirit, a town built on the ashes of one disaster now offering solace amidst another. It stands as a symbol of resilience, a place where those who have lost everything can find a temporary haven and a glimmer of hope for the future, while simultaneously yearning for the day they can return to the homes and lives they were forced to leave behind





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