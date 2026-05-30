Slain Whistleblower's Brother Vows to Continue Fight for Justice as SIU Recovers Millions from Corrupt Officials at Tembisa Hospital

The brother of murdered whistleblower Babita Deokaran pledges to keep speaking out as the SIU recovers millions from corruption syndicates that hijacked Tembisa Hospital.

The brother of slain whistleblower Babita Deokaran has vowed that the family will not stop speaking out until justice is served. Deokaran was gunned down outside her home in October 2021 after she exposed widespread, systemic tender corruption at Tembisa Hospital in Gauteng.

She had been a senior finance official at the hospital and had flagged irregularities to authorities, including the Special Investigating Unit (SIU). Her murder sent shockwaves through South Africa, highlighting the dangers faced by those who challenge corruption. The case has since become a symbol of the fight against graft in the country's public healthcare system, where criminals and corrupt officials have plundered resources meant for the poor and vulnerable.

The SIU has tightened its grip on those involved in the Tembisa Hospital scandal, securing preservation orders worth hundreds of millions of rands against syndicate members. According to the SIU report, the hospital was completely hijacked by greedy officials and criminal cartels. Instead of purchasing food, medicine, and medical equipment for patients, the hospital's budget was used as personal bank accounts for three main criminal syndicates.

It is alleged that the Maumela syndicate, run by Hangwani Maumela, siphoned off more than R800 million through fraudulent contracts. Stefan Govindraju's Syndicate X allegedly unduly benefited over R590 million, while Rudolph Mazibuko's companies allegedly received more than R280 million. The SIU has successfully forced some corrupt officials to pay back tens of millions of rands directly to the state, but litigation continues to claw back the remaining billions from syndicate leaders.

The unit has also referred criminal cases for prosecution, targeting both the syndicate bosses and the officials who facilitated the theft. Rakesh Deokaran, Babita's brother, stated that the hitmen did not hire themselves; they were contracted by those who benefited from the corruption. He said his sister had an intention to turn the country around as a single human being, a single female, and that the whole country respects her for what she did that no one else would do.

The Gauteng Health spokesperson, Steve Mabona, said the department has implemented a turnaround strategy for the hospital, including tighter financial controls and oversight. However, activist Alu Gule noted that while progress is being made, much more needs to be done. All the culprits involved are still roaming the streets while whistleblowers are being persecuted and harassed, he said.

The Deokaran family continues to demand a full investigation into Babita's murder and for all those responsible to be brought to justice, including the masterminds behind the killing. Their struggle reflects the broader battle against state capture and corruption in South Africa, where whistleblowers often pay the ultimate price for their courage





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Babita Deokaran Tembisa Hospital Corruption SIU Whistleblower Murder South Africa

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